Cello’s Fish and Chip Shop in Larbert has a lease to 2037 available, and has generous parking.

Cornerstone said: "Cello’s trades from a purpose-built hot food premises located alongside complementary businesses in a small retail park anchored by Sainsbury’s.

The interior of the premises (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"The shop is very well fitted out with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

"There has been plentiful residential development in the surrounding areas adding new clientele for the business on a regular basis."

The agent added: "Our client has chosen not to offer deliveries, this is undoubtedly a service that could be added to increase turnover.

"Larbert is an attractive town situated in central Scotland some 2.5 miles from Falkirk and nine miles from Stirling. It is situated very close to the central Scotland motorway network with both Edinburgh and Glasgow being reachable within an easy 45-minute drive."

Cornerstone also said: "Larbert is a popular and growing commuter town with many housing developments recently completed and others still in progress."

A guide price of £135,000 is sought for the leasehold interest in the property, with an annual rental is £18,000.