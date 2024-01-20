A "well-performing" traditional fish and chip shop has been brought to the market.
Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the leasehold sale of the premises in a "popular and growing" Scottish commuter town.
Cello’s Fish and Chip Shop in Larbert has a lease to 2037 available, and has generous parking.
READ MORE: Scottish chippy makes shortlist
Cornerstone said: "Cello’s trades from a purpose-built hot food premises located alongside complementary businesses in a small retail park anchored by Sainsbury’s.
"The shop is very well fitted out with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
"There has been plentiful residential development in the surrounding areas adding new clientele for the business on a regular basis."
READ MORE: Family sells fish and chip shop after 50 years
The agent added: "Our client has chosen not to offer deliveries, this is undoubtedly a service that could be added to increase turnover.
"Larbert is an attractive town situated in central Scotland some 2.5 miles from Falkirk and nine miles from Stirling. It is situated very close to the central Scotland motorway network with both Edinburgh and Glasgow being reachable within an easy 45-minute drive."
READ MORE: Pub in city's oldest street on sale
Cornerstone also said: "Larbert is a popular and growing commuter town with many housing developments recently completed and others still in progress."
A guide price of £135,000 is sought for the leasehold interest in the property, with an annual rental is £18,000.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here