He was reported missing by family after he failed to return home from his trip and his car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, was later found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.

Mr Christian is described as 6ft2, of heavy build and with fair hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance but it would most likely have been waterproofs and walking boots.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Despite extensive searches being carried out, Harvey has now been missing for a year and it remains vital that we find him and provide much needed answers for his family and friends.

“His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre and I would continue to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Harvey out walking around this time last year to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone out walking or climbing in the area who may have noticed something that could suggest Harvey has been there, to please pass this information to police.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3318 of Saturday, 28 January, 2023.