The whole of Scotland is set to be battered by Storm Isha, as an amber weather warning covers the whole country.
Damage to buildings and homes is possible, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights and power cuts are possible.
The Met Office has extended its amber wind warning to cover most of the UK.
Two 12-hour amber wind warnings will be in place from 6pm on Sunday until Monday morning.
One stretches across central, eastern and western England and all of Wales, only missing London and parts of the south-east.
The other covers all of Scotland and northern England and Northern Ireland.
Winds of up to 80mph will swoop in later on Sunday, potentially causing power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal, while roads and bridges are likely to be shut and transport services could face delays and cancellations in some areas.
Forecasters said there was a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and debris being blown inland, as well as damage to buildings.
They tell Britons to expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and flying debris, as southwesterly winds of up to 80mph could hit exposed coasts and there could be gusts of up to 60mph inland.
Met Office forecaster Ellie Glaisyer told the PA news agency: “The main thing about this storm is it is very widespread across the whole of the UK.
“Quite often we see storms affecting the north west or the southern half of the UK, whereas this one, later on Sunday and into Monday, the whole of the UK is covered by a warning, which is relatively rare.
“In that nature it’s a very widespread storm and it’s going to be affecting everybody. Heavy rain will affect everybody, those strong winds will affect everybody.
“That’s the main difference to previous storms we have seen.”
Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.
Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.
The record number of named storms in one year is when the Met Office began the practice in 2015/16, with Storm Katie being the 11th and final storm of the season.
If there are three more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.
Cold Arctic air pushing south into North America is making the jet stream more active, the Met Office said, and because it flows from west to east, it is bringing stormier weather to the UK.
