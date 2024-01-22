Speaking during The Board You Can’t Afford segment of yesterday’s show, Ms Gallagher asked hosts Lord Willie Haughey and Sir Tom Hunter what they thought was the biggest problem surrounding flexible working and their views on how companies can help their employees to solve issues in relation to working flexibly.

Older workers: 'Flexible working solution to staff shortages'

Lord Haughey spoke about his own experience of creating a four-day week culture for some employees within his business, stating he was in favour of giving staff more time to spend with their families over a longer weekend. He said he was a “champion of flexible working” but warned there was a downside to people not being in the office.

“The magic sauce of my business is the culture and you don’t get that culture working from the house,” he said. “You might not get promoted working from home because no-one can see how good you are. There needs to be a balance.”

Speaking generally, Lord Haughey said that in his opinion the working from home culture was being dictated by employees rather than employers and this had escalated since Covid. In response, Ms Gallagher agreed that while Covid had led to an upsurge in working from home, she pointed out that there was much more to flexible working than a four-day week and working from home.

“The four-day week is exciting and there’s a conversation being picked up there that when you are rested you can bring your best self to work,” she suggested. “Companies are starting to think about this but flexible working is also about where you work, when you work, and how much you work.

“It can be small adjustments to your start and finish times, for some people it can be just 10 minutes – leaving at 10 to five to catch a train, or to get home in time to read your child a bedtime story. People have all sorts to things going in their lives whether that’s looking after children or an elderly parent, a health condition – you might be getting older and want to reduce your hours pre-retirement.

“Whatever it might be it’s about finding a balance that works for the individual but also works for the business as well.”

Ms Gallagher, who founded Flexibility Works with her fellow co-director and found Nikki Slowey four years ago, said that the business was currently looking at how to help people on low incomes and those in frontline roles to work flexibly.