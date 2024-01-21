Marks and Spencer is to open a new superstore in a Scottish city centre, but is closing a long-standing shop.
The high street giant announced the closure of one store on a famous Scottish street as part of a £15m expansion of another outlet, deputy business editor Scott Wright reported.
M&S is to close its long-standing store on Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street amid plans to invest £30 million to develop its bricks and mortar footprint in Scotland.
It is to expand its outlet in the city’s Union Square by spring of 2025, a move it said would make it the fourth biggest M&S in Scotland.
The store on St Nicholas Street has been a major presence in Aberdeen city centre since 1944.
Fashion retailer takes over renowned Glasgow boutique
Luxury Perthshire fashion retailer Oliami has established a presence in Glasgow with the acquisition of a renowned West End boutique.
Pampas is set to reopen at the end of this month as "Pampas by Oliami" following the refurbishment of the shop on Hyndland Road. Recognised as one of Scotland's premier independent luxury retailers, Pampas has been a part of the Glasgow fashion scene since 1990.
'Difficult decision' as hotel on famous tourist route put up for sale
A hotel at Gairloch on the North Coast 500 route has been put up for sale, with offers of around £950,000 sought for the freehold interest.
The Old Inn & Brewhouse at Flowerdale is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald. The property agent said: “The Old Inn & Brewhouse is a quaint traditional hotel, offering an impressive harbourside location and outstanding views in a popular tourist area in picturesque Gairloch. The charming property is located on the North Coast 500 route, 70 miles north-west of Inverness.”
Plan for student housing in place of new homes recommended for approval
Plans for student housing at a site previously earmarked for homes have been recommended for approval.
The Vita Group plans with CDA architects and Turley are for student accommodation for 267 at New Waverley North in Edinburgh in place of a previously approved proposal for 90 build to rent homes. The developer said earlier that the new plan was in response to the Scottish Government’s rent freeze policy, a measure partly aimed at easing cost of living pressures. The new plans include three affordable homes.
