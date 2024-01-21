All trains outside of the Central Belt will cease operation at 7pm on Sunday, with safety checks required before lines can be re-opened on Monday.
Storm Isha is set to batter Scotland with high winds and heavy rain, making travel conditions potentially unsafe.
As a result ScotRail has announced it will end all train services outside of the Central Belt early on Sunday, with a number of other services also affected.
Trains to and from Kilmarnock, East Kilbride and the Borders are among those which will also stop at 7pm.
With the weather warning still in place into Monday, services may be disrupted for commuters as safety checks will be required before any affected lines can re-open.
On lines which are running journey times are expected to take longer as all services will be limited to 40mph.
ScotRail said: "The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for very strong winds ahead of Storm Isha arriving tonight, Sunday, 21 January. Winds of 70-80mph are expected in places, which could blow trees and other large items on to the railway.
"As a result of this, we will end services early from 19:00 tonight on all routes outside the Central Belt, as well as services to/from Fife, Borders, Maryhill, East Kilbride, Wemyss Bay/Gourock and Kilmarnock. Services that run between Helensburgh and Edinburgh will start/terminate at Dumbarton Central. A limited service will run on the remaining Central Belt lines, but journeys will take longer as trains will be limited to 40mph for safety reasons.
"Safety checks will need to be made to ensure there is no damage before services resume on Monday along the affected routes."
Forecasters said there was a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and debris being blown inland, as well as damage to buildings.
They tell Britons to expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and flying debris, as southwesterly winds of up to 80mph could hit exposed coasts and there could be gusts of up to 60mph inland.
Met Office forecaster Ellie Glaisyer told the PA news agency: “The main thing about this storm is it is very widespread across the whole of the UK.
“Quite often we see storms affecting the north west or the southern half of the UK, whereas this one, later on Sunday and into Monday, the whole of the UK is covered by a warning, which is relatively rare.
“In that nature it’s a very widespread storm and it’s going to be affecting everybody. Heavy rain will affect everybody, those strong winds will affect everybody.
“That’s the main difference to previous storms we have seen.”
Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.
Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.
The record number of named storms in one year is when the Met Office began the practice in 2015/16, with Storm Katie being the 11th and final storm of the season.
If there are three more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.
