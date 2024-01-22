In the time since it has become one of the fastest-growing video interview platforms in the world, working with major organisations including HelloFresh, the NHS, Coinbase, and Prada.

Here, Mr Cameron drills into the hiring and talent acquisition outlook against a challenging backdrop.

He said: "Watch for the best employers taking diversity and accessibility seriously in recruitment. A YouGov survey conducted earlier this year found more than 65% of UK workers say the acceptance of employees from all backgrounds is important to them.

"The biggest companies in the world are already recognising this, and it’s not only because it improves diversity and inclusion – which is important – but because it widens the talent pool.



"You may ask why more employers haven’t looked in these areas before (and it’s, sadly, because they haven't had to) but there remains a talent shortage – which according to ONS figures is preventing more than half of businesses from meeting demands. Necessity drives innovation. They can’t find what they need in traditional pools, so they’re widening the net."

He continued: "Major employers are asking us to innovate and evolve their hiring process to make it more accessible. It starts with the job description – for example audio description for the visually impaired, making it available in multiple languages, optimising the length of descriptions for neurodivergent dyslexia can digest it, what format is the advert in so it can be accessed in all areas regardless of tech capability.

"It’s at all levels too – for senior roles it will no longer be expected for people to fly in to interview in person, circumstances that could prevent somebody using a wheelchair from applying, and employers are more conscious of their environmental impact. All this matters so much more now – which is just as it should be.

"Rec-tech platforms including ourselves, Workday, NTP, or SAP have all invested heavily in accessibility features and innovation, and that’s where these employers are turning."

He said: "It had been hoped 2024 would bring about a correction in wage inflation, but a speech by Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel, Professor of Economics at Imperial College Business School, Imperial College London, to the Bank of England recently suggests the rate is not going to slow any time soon.



"Salaries have consistently increased as talent has had more bargaining power which, while good for workers, has disproportionately impacted SMEs as they cannot compete with larger companies with more resources at their disposal.

"Respondents to a recent survey of our clients indicate the majority of businesses plan to increase salaries further to match rising inflation – and the consequent cost of living crisis across the UK, US, and EU. However, the impact of those economic challenges mean workers often don’t feel or even recognise the benefit of their higher salaries."

Mr Cameron said: "According to a a report by Sage, 67% of HR leaders want to see more investment in HT tech to drive the great ‘admin liberation’, but 36% are still to see any movement. The biggest companies, particularly in tech, are already investing heavily in HR Technology including Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) – which help automate large portions of the hiring process and make it consistent and efficient – to make recruitment become more efficient and effective. That will become more widespread in 2024.

"Further tools for asynchronous hiring and video interviewing can be plugged into ATS platforms to make the process even more efficient and help spread the net further.

"It’s not about replacing people in talent acquisition teams, it’s about enabling those who are there to make a bigger impact."

He also said that the best employers "will double down on hybrid working".

"There has been a lot of noise in the past 12 months around the decline of hybrid working – fuelled primarily by traditional employers – but this does not chime with reality. According to the ONS, almost half of all jobs in the UK (44%) are now hybrid, with almost 80% of Gen Z and millennial workers saying they’d move jobs if not offered a hybrid option.

£The job market is more demanding now and the best people want more than a paycheque, they want the flexibility, diversity, and inclusion that comes with hybrid working.

"According to the Sage report, 92% of millennials say flexibility is a top priority when seeking a new job, while 70% of employees say it makes a job feel attractive. However - just 20% of advertised jobs offer it. Employers seeking the best talent cannot ignore it any longer."

Mr Cameron also said: "It’s more challenging to manage a remote team – one of the main reasons traditional employers are reluctant to embrace it – and it takes a cultural shift and effective modern communication techniques to make it work.

"It’s worth it though – to attract high quality, diverse talent and improve staff retention. Businesses that align core values to hybrid – where there is no disparity between remote or in person work – and the necessary tools and platforms will stand out in a crowded marketplace."