A total of 10 flights bound for Glasgow Airport diverted to airports such as Glasgow Prestwick, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and London Stansted on Sunday.

Jet2 flight LS156 from Tenerife South was forced to divert to London Stansted, while EasyJet flight EZY869 from London Gatwick diverted to Glasgow Prestwick.

Hi there, due to adverse weather conditions caused by storm Isha, flight LS156 Tenerife South to Glasgow has had to divert to London Stansted Airport and we have had to arrange coach transfers for our customers as a result of the weather. Thank you, Oli

A TUI flight travelling from Sharm El Sheikh also declared a fuel emergency following a failed approach at Glasgow Airport before diverting to Manchester Airport.

READ MORE: All ScotRail services to stop early as Storm Isha rages through Scotland

Meanwhile, 13 flights that were due to depart Glasgow Airport on Sunday - to destinations such as Belfast, Dublin, Paris, Bristol and Kirkwall - were also cancelled.

The disruption saw Glasgow Airport issue a rare alert to travellers, warning them to check with their airlines direct regarding the status of their flight due to the adverse weather impacts of Storm Isha.

Edinburgh Airport also experienced disruption, with flights from London, Paris, Southampton and Bristol to Edinburgh Airport all cancelled on Sunday evening.