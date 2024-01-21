However, after five hours and 40 minutes in the air, the plane touched down safely at Cologne Bonn Airport - over 550 miles away - at 01:20am local time on Monday.

It came after a TUI flight from Sharm El Sheikh to Glasgow declared a fuel emergency following a failed approach at Glasgow Airport before diverting to Manchester Airport.

Meanwhile, high winds also saw a Ryanair flight from Alicante divert to Glasgow Airport after the plane failed to land at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Dozens of flights to and from Edinburgh Airport and Glasgow Airport were cancelled on Sunday due to Storm Isha.

A total of 10 flights bound for Glasgow Airport diverted to airports such as Glasgow Prestwick, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and London Stansted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 13 flights that were due to depart Glasgow Airport on Sunday - to destinations such as Belfast, Dublin, Paris, Bristol and Kirkwall - were also cancelled.

Edinburgh Airport also experienced disruption, with flights from London, Paris, Southampton and Bristol to Edinburgh Airport all cancelled on Sunday evening.