The Met Office says the warning has been issued for a “short spell of extremely strong winds leading to danger to life, structural damage and disruption”.

People are warned to expect flying debris resulting in danger to life.

Red weather warning issued



Wind across northeast Scotland



Monday 0100 – 0500



They are also warned of large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.

There could be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, as well as power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may be closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.