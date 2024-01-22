Dozens of roads have been closed by wind-blown debris and ferry services cancelled by the high winds, while a yellow weather warning remains in place until midday.

Police have warned people to only travel if necessary until debris can be cleared from the roads.

The strong winds were accompanied by bands of rain which has lead to fears of flooding. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 17 flood alerts and 51 more severe flood warnings for large parts of the country from Shetland to The Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

ℹ️STORM ISHA UPDATE - MON 22 JAN.



There are currently NO ScotRail services running following Storm Isha. This is for safety reasons. We'll keep our app, website and JourneyCheck page (https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG) fully updated so please check them regularly for updates. https://t.co/VU4A9kkYhh pic.twitter.com/Jv824wyKMc — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 22, 2024

Scotland’s railway operator ceased all of its services early on Sunday due to the effects of the storm, with Network Rail saying this morning that freight and passenger trains would not resume until teams had carried out inspections.

Flights are due to resume at Scottish airports, though passsengers are urged to check ahead before travelling. It comes after planes were grounded or re-routed, with one flight to Edinburgh ending up in Cologne after it became unsafe to land in Scotland.

A flight travelling from Sharm El Sheikh to Glasgow Airport also declared an emergency due to Storm Isha.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said the TUI flight was “diverted to Manchester due to current weather conditions”.

They added: “This is happening across many UK airports due to Storm Isha.”

Suitcases blowing around on the tarmac at Edinburgh airport #StormIsha pic.twitter.com/9NoFUSy5Lz — James H (@JamesHampson200) January 21, 2024

Network Rail made the decision to close the railway to passengers in the interest of public and staff safety.

Repair teams are responding to reports of a tree which has fallen on overhead wires on a train track in Gartcosh, Cumbernauld.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Network Rail thanked the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for extinguishing a small fire that broke out after the tree collided with the wires.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We initially received the call at 6.38pm to reports of a tree fallen on the overhead lines.

“Two pumps were in attendance. The fire has been extinguished and we are no longer there.”

Network Rail also said a tree has fallen onto the tracks near East Linton in East Lothian.

Overhead wires are said to have been damaged and engineers are responding.

⚠️ Met Office RED Warning in Highland has been downgraded to Amber from 5am, however consider if your journey is necessary as many routes are blocked by fallen trees and debris. — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) January 22, 2024

The Met Office has also warned that damage to properties and businesses is possible.

Power cuts, poor mobile phone coverage and flying debris can also be expected.

Train lines on Monday will undergo a safety inspection, with Netwrok Rail warning this would take time as it had been a "difficult night"

The track operator posted on social media this morning: "It's been a difficult night for all our teams across Scotland and in the control room. No passenger or freight trains will run in Scotland until we inspect rail routes and repair damage StormIsla has caused. This is to keep you, and our people safe.

"Our integrated control team has worked through the night on a recovery plan, and engineers will begin inspecting routes from first light in locomotives, road-rail vehicles, and on foot in places too. They’ll be equipped with chainsaws to help clear fallen trees and debris.

"Given the number of issues dealt with last night, and damage to infrastructure we already know of, such as fallen trees, and overhead wire damage in at least 20 separate locations, reopening Scotland’s Railway is going to be a challenge. We’ll keep you updated on progress.

"If you’re due to travel, your train operator has the latest advice on their website."

Ashleigh Robson, head of transport resilience at Transport Scotland said last night: “Storm Isha will create difficult travelling conditions across Scotland today and tomorrow.

“High winds are expected across much of Scotland, with significant rain from the central belt up towards Inverness, alongside another area of heavy rain anticipated for the south of Scotland.

“Met Office yellow warnings have been in place from midday – with the more severe high-impact amber warnings for wind in place from 6pm through until Monday morning.

“Surface water will reduce visibility when driving, high sided vehicles are at risk and the strength of winds could also pose a risk to pedestrians.”

Due to the amount of debris caused by #StormIsha, short notice road closures, localised flooding and other issues are expected, in addition to the high winds. As a result, the police advice is to ⛔Avoid Travel⛔, travel only if absolutely necessary. — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) January 22, 2024

She added: “To ensure passenger safety, rail services are concluding from 7pm this evening across the network.

“Rail services will also be impacted tomorrow morning until the tracks are visually inspected for any damage or debris.

“Ferry services are already impacted – and flights may be impacted also, so it’s important you check with your public transport operator for the latest updates.”

The railway operator also said a tree has struck a train at Crosshill on the Cathcart Circle.

Janine Hensman, flood duty manager for Sepa, said: “Stay up to date with local warnings in force now for your area.

“Our three-day Scottish Flood Forecast shows the conditions that are expected further ahead. Follow Met Office updates for weather impacts.

“The strong winds combined with high tides and large waves may also result in wave overtopping and flooding of causeways, promenades, properties and roads along the southern and western coasts. Take care on exposed coasts.

“We have issued regional flood alerts and flood warnings as our rivers respond to the heavy rain and snow earlier in the week. We continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7.”

After a top gust of 99mph overnight, #StormIsha is now moving away



However, it remains windy this morning with a yellow warning out for all until midday



Expect some disruption this Monday morning ⚠️ https://t.co/ejWfF75qOP — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

She added: “People living, working and travelling in affected areas are advised to consider any steps they need to take now to be prepared and stay safe, and to take extra care if they need to travel.

“We advise people to sign up to Floodline to receive free updates for where they live, or travel through, directly to their phone. People can also check our flood updates for all the latest information and the three-day Scottish Flood Forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead.”

Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since September.

The Met Office said it was "relatively rare" for the whole of the country to be affected by storm warnings.

It said there is a good chance of power cuts, which could affect mobile phone signal in affected areas, while roads and bridges are likely to be shut.

Met Office forecaster Ellie Glaisyer said: "It's a very widespread storm and it's going to be affecting everybody. Heavy rain will affect everybody, those strong winds will affect everybody. That's the main difference to previous storms we have seen."