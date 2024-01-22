The Met Office also recorded a windspeed of 81mph in Ayrshire, with the whole country said to be affected by the gales.

Traffic Scotland said this morning that the road network was “recovering well” from the storm as crews fan out to get things moving.

Some roads and bridges remain disrupted and Police Scotland have advised commuters to travel with caution until conditions improve.

Martin Thomson, National Operations Manager for Resilience at Transport Scotland said: “The highest gusts recorded on our network overnight was 107mph on the Tay Bridge – with other locations seeing gusts of more than 70mph.

“Our resilience plans are in full effect. Staff from our trunk road operating companies are patrolling the network and undertaking inspections to respond quickly to any further treefall or blocked drains.

“Their proactive efforts this weekend in terms of branch cutting and drain clearing at vulnerable locations has helped minimise disruption this morning.”

Many bridges remain closed to high-sided vehicles, while The A68 at Jedburgh is closed due to flooding and the A1 remains closed in both directions between Spott and Cockburnspath due to high winds.

The Old Military Road has a diversion route in place in anticipation of further rain impacts

Mr Thomson added: “A Met Office Yellow warning for wind remains in effect for much of Scotland until midday – and our roads operatives are out there on the network in these difficult conditions doing all they can to respond to the worst impacts of Storm Isha.

“Across the wider network, we’ve seen ferry disruption, flight disruption and rail services remain suspended until Network Rail engineers visually inspect rail lines to ensure services are safe to resume. Please ensure to check with your public transport operator for the latest information and check with your local authority for the latest information on local roads.”