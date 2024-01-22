Passengers on a flight from Edinburgh to Bristol were forced to "sleep on the floor" at a French airport after the flight was diverted due to Storm Isha.
EasyJet flight EZY319 departed Edinburgh Airport around 4:25pm on Sunday to make the 1hour 15 minute trip to Bristol.
However, after failing to land in Bristol, the flight then diverted to Paris Charles De Gaulle airport over 250 miles away, where it landed around 7:30pm local time.
Reports suggest the French authorities wouldn't let passengers leave the terminal without passports - forcing many to spent the night on the floor of the airport.
The flight is now due to depart Paris at 1pm on Monday for Bristol.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one passenger wrote: "We have been sat in the departure lounge in Paris since around 10pm last night from our diverted Edinburgh to Bristol flight.
"Had to sleep on the floor as we had no passports and can’t leave the airport. Due to depart 13:00 - 24 hours after arriving at Edinburgh airport."
@easyJet how are you directing an internal flight at 14:45 (from Edinburgh to Bristol) to PARIS and leaving us all on the floor in the airport until 13:00 tomorrow because “the pilot didn’t think about us not having passports”. Seems like a fundamental thing to consider?— Molly (@MollyTimlin) January 21, 2024
A spokesperson for easyJet said: "Due to adverse weather conditions last night resulting in UK airports operating at limited capacity, flight EZY319 from Edinburgh to Bristol was required to divert to Paris Charles de Gaulle.
"As the weather was not set to improve, the flight has been delayed overnight and we did all possible to minimise the impact for our customers, providing hotel accommodation and meals. Some customers not carrying a passport have been required by the French authorities to remain in the airport and so we worked with the airport to make them as comfortable as possible.
"While the circumstances are outside of our control, we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused as a result of the weather."
