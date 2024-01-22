Where is it?
Wild swimming in the Faerie Pools at Luss.
Why do you go there?
Because it is beautiful and secluded. You walk through the [Loch Lomond] Faerie Trail. It is one of the first places I went to swim and that makes it special. It is super cold because the water comes straight off the mountain.
How often do you go?
A few times a year. One of the things I have found since I started doing this is that you want to go to visit new and different places, whether it is a waterfall or a coastal area. So, it is sentiment that draws me back to the Faerie Pools. I really do love it.
How did you discover it?
Through my wife Jules and her pal Gayle Telfer Stevens, who is an actor on River City. Gayle took Jules to the Faerie Pools, then Jules said to me, “You have to come and see this place …”
What is so cool about it is that it feels like you are hundreds of miles out of the city and, of course, you’re not. You are just at the tip of Loch Lomond.
What’s your favourite memory?
One time we went in the middle of winter. It started to get dark while we were there because we hadn’t really timed it properly. We were swimming in the dark, came out, got dressed and began to walk back.
There was an owl. Suddenly it felt like we were in that forest in Harry Potter. I felt a bit spooked and thought, “We better get back to the car …” It was the first time I had heard an owl in the wild in Scotland.
Who do you take?
Jules. We have also taken a few people to Luss. If somebody has never done a wild swim before, though, I wouldn’t take them there for the first time because it is very cold. The safety aspect is important to us and that comes across in our show. Go with a partner, a friend or in a wee group, especially if you are inexperienced and just starting out.
What do you take?
A towel. Getting dry and into warm clothes is essential because your body needs to heat up at the proper rate. Then, after that, a flask of tea and a bit of chocolate or something sweet - they call it the “chittery bite”, which is a cute name. Physically you come out and do feel reset. And for the rest of the day, you have a smile on your face.
Sum it up in five words.
Calming. Refreshing. Reset. Addictive. Fun.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
There are so many places to explore in Scotland and I feel as if we have only scratched the surface. But I would love to go to the islands, such as the beach at Luskentyre in Harris that looks like Barbados.
Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim continues on BBC Scotland, Wednesdays, 10pm. All episodes available on BBC iPlayer
