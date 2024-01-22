The health board said it has been advised to stop any project development and is assessing the plan to rebuild the crumbling Belford hospital in Fort William, which is Scotland’s busiest rural general.

A new hospital was planned by 2002 in Fort William (Image: Colin Mearns/Newsquest)

It said funds available would be focussed on the maintenance of the estate.

Preparatory ground works have already taken place for the new Belford, with construction work due to get underway next year and a completion date set for 2028.

A pressure group has been led by former head surgeon David Sedgwick, retired GP Michael Foxley and John Hutchison, formerly of Highland council.

Dr Michael Foxley, John Hutchison and David Sedgwick who have led efforts to rebuild Fort William's crumbling Belford hospital (Image: Colin Mearns/Newsquest)

Mr Sedgwick was told in 1992 that he “would be working in a new hospital within ten years.”

Kate Forbes SNP MSP for Lochaber, Skye and Badenoch said: “Community campaigners have fought tooth and nail to ensure that plans for a new hospital progressed, with widespread agreement, and it is now shovel-ready.

“I recognise constraints over public finances just now - but moral of the story is that if NHS Highland hadn’t dithered over progressing plans between 2015 and 2020, the New Belford might have even been built right now.



“Considering the amount of time and finance to get the project to this stage, I would urge NHS Highland not to allow any capital review to derail this project.

“I have written to NHS Highland and to the Scottish Government to ask for a meeting and to unequivocally express my complete opposition to anything which jeopardises the build of a New Belford.

“I kickstarted plans for a new hospital back in 2020, years after it was first pledged in 1999. It had restarted and stalled multiple times since then. There is no doubt that the current building is not fit for purpose and also that new facilities are long overdue."

Mr Sedgwick said the setback would be a huge blow to the community and to the morale of Belford staff.

He said: "Since my appointment in 1992, when I was told that I would be working in a new hospital within 10 years, there have been new hospitals in NHS Highland in Invergordon, Nairn, Oban, Bonar Bridge, Aviemore and Broadford.

"It seems ironic that the busiest of the six rural general hospitals in theHighlands and Islands and the second busiest in NHS Highland area should be the last to receive a redevelopment."

Plans to replace Caithness general hospital are also under review.

NHS Highland said last week had been “particularly challenging” week with Raigmore Hospital reaching the maximum level of operational pressure.

Both the Belford and Caithness general hospitals have also been forced to open additional beds due to winter pressures.

The Herald has contacted NHS Highland for comment.