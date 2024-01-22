SNP MSP Kate Forbes is seeking urgent talks with health board leaders amid concern a 'shovel ready' new Highland hospital promised to a community 20 years ago could be taken off the table.
In documents leaked to The Herald NHS Highland says it will require to substantially reduce spend following the Scottish Government’s budget announcement in December.
The health board said it has been advised to stop any project development and is assessing the plan to rebuild the crumbling Belford hospital in Fort William, which is Scotland’s busiest rural general.
It said funds available would be focussed on the maintenance of the estate.
Preparatory ground works have already taken place for the new Belford, with construction work due to get underway next year and a completion date set for 2028.
A pressure group has been led by former head surgeon David Sedgwick, retired GP Michael Foxley and John Hutchison, formerly of Highland council.
Mr Sedgwick was told in 1992 that he “would be working in a new hospital within ten years.”
Kate Forbes SNP MSP for Lochaber, Skye and Badenoch said: “Community campaigners have fought tooth and nail to ensure that plans for a new hospital progressed, with widespread agreement, and it is now shovel-ready.
“I recognise constraints over public finances just now - but moral of the story is that if NHS Highland hadn’t dithered over progressing plans between 2015 and 2020, the New Belford might have even been built right now.
“Considering the amount of time and finance to get the project to this stage, I would urge NHS Highland not to allow any capital review to derail this project.
READ MORE:
- Detailed plans revealed for new hospital in 'outdoor capital of the UK'
- Long-awaited plan to rebuild crumbling Highland hospital finally gets off the ground
- Former GP's 'utter dismay' as long-awaited hospital faces further delays
“I have written to NHS Highland and to the Scottish Government to ask for a meeting and to unequivocally express my complete opposition to anything which jeopardises the build of a New Belford.
“I kickstarted plans for a new hospital back in 2020, years after it was first pledged in 1999. It had restarted and stalled multiple times since then. There is no doubt that the current building is not fit for purpose and also that new facilities are long overdue."
Mr Sedgwick said the setback would be a huge blow to the community and to the morale of Belford staff.
He said: "Since my appointment in 1992, when I was told that I would be working in a new hospital within 10 years, there have been new hospitals in NHS Highland in Invergordon, Nairn, Oban, Bonar Bridge, Aviemore and Broadford.
"It seems ironic that the busiest of the six rural general hospitals in theHighlands and Islands and the second busiest in NHS Highland area should be the last to receive a redevelopment."
Plans to replace Caithness general hospital are also under review.
NHS Highland said last week had been “particularly challenging” week with Raigmore Hospital reaching the maximum level of operational pressure.
Both the Belford and Caithness general hospitals have also been forced to open additional beds due to winter pressures.
The Herald has contacted NHS Highland for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel