Emergency services attended, however the front seat passenger, an 84-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 6am on Monday.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and police are are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our enquiries progress.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was on the A905 around 11.45pm yesterday (Sunday). I’d also request anyone with dashcam footage of Beancross Road around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 4198 of 21 January.