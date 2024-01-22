Ministers, including current First Minister Humza Yousaf, aagreed that future arguments for independence should reflect “the experience of the coronavirus crisis”.

According to the Telegraph, Ms Sturgeon told the public at her televised Covid briefing the same day: “We’re not dealing with politics at the moment.”

She said anyone “trotting out political or constitutional arguments is in the wrong place completely and has found themselves completely lost”.

By the time of the cabinet discussion, Scotland had recorded more than 4,170 Covid deaths.

However, after more than 600 deaths per week in the spring, weekly fatalities had fallen to the teens with the onset of summer. They picked up again in the autumn.

The Scottish Tories said it showed the Scottish Government’s claim to be solely focused on the pandemic at the time was untrue.

The Scottish Government halted work on a second independence referendum soon after the virus spread to Scotland.

On 18 March 2020, then SNP Constitution Secretary Michael Russell wrote to then Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove about the matter.

Mr Russell said: "Because of the crisis, the Scottish Government has paused work on preparing for an independence referendum this year.

“We have also written to the Electoral Commission to make clear we do not expect it to undertake testing of a referendum question until public health circumstances permit such activity

“That will allow us to focus all available resource on current and future demands in what is an unprecedented set of circumstances.

“It follows from this that a referendum will not take place this year.”

Informing Holyrood the same day about the development, Mr Russell said: “The imperative of the moment is clear. We have to defeat the tremendous challenge that we face.

“We can do that only across this chamber and across the four nations of these islands, and we shall endeavour to do so.”

However a minute of the Scottish Cabinet of 30 June 2020, led by Ms Sturgeon and attended by Mr Yousaf in his then role as Justice Secretary, suggests that stance didn’t last long.

It said ministers “agreed that consideration should be given to restarting work on independence and a referendum, with the arguments reflecting the experience of the coronavirus crisis and developments on EU Exit”.

Tory MSP Stephen Kerr told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “These revelations are disgusting. When people were dying from Covid, the SNP was focusing on how to use the pandemic to further their plans to break up the United Kingdom.

“Nicola Sturgeon and her SNP colleagues reassured us repeatedly that the pandemic was their sole focus. This has now turned out to be lies-there’s no other way to describe it.”

The Scottish Cabinet minutes were published on Friday afternoon as the inquiry took evidence from Ken Thomson, who was then manager of the Scottish Government’s Covid Coordination Directorate and one of its most senior mandarins.

A leaked video of him emerged last year in which he joked that his job was “breaking up” the UK. At the time, he was director-general of strategy and external affairs.