SNP ministers have been accused of “disgusting” behaviour after it emerged they privately discussed using the pandemic to promote independence.
A previously–secret minute released by the UK Covid Inquiry shows Nicola Sturgeon's cabinet discussed restarting work on Indyref2 just weeks after it was halted to deal with the health emergency.
Ministers, including current First Minister Humza Yousaf, aagreed that future arguments for independence should reflect “the experience of the coronavirus crisis”.
According to the Telegraph, Ms Sturgeon told the public at her televised Covid briefing the same day: “We’re not dealing with politics at the moment.”
She said anyone “trotting out political or constitutional arguments is in the wrong place completely and has found themselves completely lost”.
By the time of the cabinet discussion, Scotland had recorded more than 4,170 Covid deaths.
However, after more than 600 deaths per week in the spring, weekly fatalities had fallen to the teens with the onset of summer. They picked up again in the autumn.
The Scottish Tories said it showed the Scottish Government’s claim to be solely focused on the pandemic at the time was untrue.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon-era WhatsApp deletion 'may have subverted FoI regime'
The Scottish Government halted work on a second independence referendum soon after the virus spread to Scotland.
On 18 March 2020, then SNP Constitution Secretary Michael Russell wrote to then Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove about the matter.
Mr Russell said: "Because of the crisis, the Scottish Government has paused work on preparing for an independence referendum this year.
“We have also written to the Electoral Commission to make clear we do not expect it to undertake testing of a referendum question until public health circumstances permit such activity
“That will allow us to focus all available resource on current and future demands in what is an unprecedented set of circumstances.
“It follows from this that a referendum will not take place this year.”
Informing Holyrood the same day about the development, Mr Russell said: “The imperative of the moment is clear. We have to defeat the tremendous challenge that we face.
“We can do that only across this chamber and across the four nations of these islands, and we shall endeavour to do so.”
However a minute of the Scottish Cabinet of 30 June 2020, led by Ms Sturgeon and attended by Mr Yousaf in his then role as Justice Secretary, suggests that stance didn’t last long.
It said ministers “agreed that consideration should be given to restarting work on independence and a referendum, with the arguments reflecting the experience of the coronavirus crisis and developments on EU Exit”.
Tory MSP Stephen Kerr told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “These revelations are disgusting. When people were dying from Covid, the SNP was focusing on how to use the pandemic to further their plans to break up the United Kingdom.
“Nicola Sturgeon and her SNP colleagues reassured us repeatedly that the pandemic was their sole focus. This has now turned out to be lies-there’s no other way to describe it.”
READ MORE: Belford hospital long awaited rebuild under threat
The Scottish Cabinet minutes were published on Friday afternoon as the inquiry took evidence from Ken Thomson, who was then manager of the Scottish Government’s Covid Coordination Directorate and one of its most senior mandarins.
A leaked video of him emerged last year in which he joked that his job was “breaking up” the UK. At the time, he was director-general of strategy and external affairs.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here