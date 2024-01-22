Following a £1million refurbishment in 2015, the hotel was forced to close during the pandemic.

As restrictions lifted, it was decided that the ‘first hotel in Scotland’ would become ‘the first restaurant in Scotland, offering dining, drinks, and “a place for locals and guests alike to enjoy a night out in Gretna Green”.

Less than a year after the bar and restaurant was officially opened on June 23, 2023, last week it was announced that Greens at Gretna had closed.

In a statement released on their website and social media pages, a spokesperson thanked their loyal customers and urged them to visit a number of other local venues owned by Gretna Green Ltd.

They said: “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey, but we are sorry to announce that Greens at Gretna Bar & Restaurant has now closed.

“If you would like to enjoy some delicious local food, we fully recommend popping across the road to The Old Toll Bar.

"Alternatively, if you would like a more luxurious dining experience, we recommend both Gretna Hall Hotel and Smiths Hotel in Gretna Green, where you can find both quality dining and hotel accommodation.”

Gretna Green in Dumfries and Galloway was historically the first village that travellers would come to in Scotland when following the old coaching route from London to Edinburgh.

It is best known as the home of ‘runaway weddings’ after the Clandestine Marriages Act of 1753 prevented couples under the age of 21 from marrying in England and Wales without their parent's consent.

As this was legal in Scotland, couples began to cross the border to tie the knot ‘over the anvil’ at a famous Blacksmiths Shop.

This legacy remains strong today with around 5000 couples reportedly getting married in Gretna Green each year.