A bar and restaurant known as the ‘first in Scotland’ has closed.
Now owned by family business Gretna Green Ltd, Greens at Gretna Bar and Restaurant was for many years operated as the Garden House Hotel in the village of Gretna Green, close to Scotland’s border with England.
Following a £1million refurbishment in 2015, the hotel was forced to close during the pandemic.
As restrictions lifted, it was decided that the ‘first hotel in Scotland’ would become ‘the first restaurant in Scotland, offering dining, drinks, and “a place for locals and guests alike to enjoy a night out in Gretna Green”.
READ MORE: Famous US fried chicken giant Popeyes to open two new restaurants in Scotland
Less than a year after the bar and restaurant was officially opened on June 23, 2023, last week it was announced that Greens at Gretna had closed.
In a statement released on their website and social media pages, a spokesperson thanked their loyal customers and urged them to visit a number of other local venues owned by Gretna Green Ltd.
They said: “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey, but we are sorry to announce that Greens at Gretna Bar & Restaurant has now closed.
“If you would like to enjoy some delicious local food, we fully recommend popping across the road to The Old Toll Bar.
"Alternatively, if you would like a more luxurious dining experience, we recommend both Gretna Hall Hotel and Smiths Hotel in Gretna Green, where you can find both quality dining and hotel accommodation.”
READ MORE: Six by Nico is evolving – is the magic still there?
Gretna Green in Dumfries and Galloway was historically the first village that travellers would come to in Scotland when following the old coaching route from London to Edinburgh.
It is best known as the home of ‘runaway weddings’ after the Clandestine Marriages Act of 1753 prevented couples under the age of 21 from marrying in England and Wales without their parent's consent.
As this was legal in Scotland, couples began to cross the border to tie the knot ‘over the anvil’ at a famous Blacksmiths Shop.
This legacy remains strong today with around 5000 couples reportedly getting married in Gretna Green each year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here