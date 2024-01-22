NOW is the chance to hear the answers to the burning questions of our time. No, not how we can find a solution to the Middle Eastern war, or who the Traitors are.
What we really want to know is: was Sex and the City’s lead character Carrie Bradshaw almost a carbon copy of her creator, Candace Bushnell?
Was Mr Big in fact a leading man in Bushnell’s own life? And was it really so difficult to find an eligible man in New York in the Nineties?
Those questions will be answered when writer and cultural icon Candace Bushnell comes to town with her acclaimed one-woman show True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City. Bushnell’s autobiographical piece traces her life from the time she arrived in New York City as an 18-year-old with just $20 in her pocket, determined to become a writer.
Coming to the Big Apple in the Seventies coincided with Bushnell’s eyes opening wide to sexual possibility. “I was young and just starting to learn about sex, and I was open to experimenting, as you’ll discover from the show,” she says, smiling.
The wannabe writer landed her first newspaper byline by writing a wry feature about how to behave at New York’s most popular club, Studio 54. (“If someone dies, just ignore them.”) And over the years of freelance struggle, newspaper editors eventually began to sit up and take notice of Bushnell’s talent. The result was a commission to write a clever, witty and provocative newspaper column for the New York Observer based around her adventures as a singleton.
The success of the column was phenomenal. It changed the way many women – and men – thought and talked about sex and the critics loved her writing.
"Bushnell is blessed with an Austen-like mastery," said critic. "She cuts through the lies that women tell themselves about the surface equality of Western society."
It was almost inevitable that Bushnell’s searingly honest stories would emerge in book form, which then prompted the television series.
The writer reveals how she felt when the HBO series was first screened. “I loved it” she says in excited voice. “The first episode was directed by Susan Seidelman, who also directed Desperately Seeking Susan and was one of the few women directors around.
“Most of the lines in the pilot come directly from the book, so it was fascinating to see things that happened in my real life go from the book to the screen.”
She adds: “In the stage show, I play a game with the audience, Real or Not Real, because so much of what happened in the show was just a bit better or a bit worse than my real life.”
Yes, there were critics who found the characters in the television series, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha far too obsessed with themselves, shoes, cocktails and the pursuit of happiness via a man. But few could deny the writing to be extremely well-observed, cutting into the dating scene in the Big Apple with a sharp and incisive knife. It was searingly honest. And very funny.
The Sex and the City TV phenomenon became a world-wide hit and, almost inevitably, evolved into two movies. In the process Candace Bushnell became one of the most talked about women in the world, featured in the likes of Time Magazine and interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Her story, it seems, simply had to be told in the form of a stage show.
Bushnell however says the lipstick jungle she wrote about back in the Nineties is a very different place now. “When I was writing Sex and the City, if you were a thirtysomething, single, childless woman, you were considered a bit of an outcast. And now, we consider that woman as the norm, as 50 per cent of their demographic. We don’t consider those women freaks. But Sex and the City reflected the time we were living in.”
The cultural icon that is Candace Bushnell continues to capture the zeitgeist. In 2020, she co-wrote Rules for Being a Girl, a novel based on her experiences of inappropriate male behaviour, inspired by #MeToo.
“It’s more overtly feminist than my other books. There’s an openness to these kinds of stories that wasn’t there 10 years ago. In the past, if you wanted to write something that was more feminist, you were highly discouraged by publishers.”
Yet, while sensibilities and social mores have changed, Bushnell, at 65, maintains some things will never alter. “People still have the same desires for connection, romance, and love,” she says, smiling.
True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City, The King’s Theatre, Glasgow, February 9 and The Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, February 10.
