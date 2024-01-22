An amber weather warning for galeforce winds has been issued for much of Western and Northern Scotland this week as Storm Jocelyn makes its way to the UK.
This follows on from widespread disruption caused by Storm Isha on Sunday night and Monday morning which saw flights and train services suspended.
The new alert comes after a yellow warning for wind was issued for the entirety of Scotland, Northern England and parts of Wales.
The amber weather warning for Scotland will be in place from 6pm tomorrow (Tuesday, January 23) until around 8am on Wednesday, January 24.
#StormJocelyn has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware 🌀 pic.twitter.com/DihJvBBCUg— Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024
What to expect from Met Offices' new amber warning for Scotland
The Met Office alert reads: "A spell of strong west or southwesterly winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to affect parts of western and northern Scotland during Tuesday evening and night.
"Winds are likely to gust 55-65 mph quite widely while there is potential for gusts of 75 to 80 mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northern Scotland."
According to the Met Office, those living in places like the Outer Hebrides and parts of Aberdeenshire can expect the following as Storm Jocelyn makes landfall.
- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
- Some roads and bridges likely to close
- Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties
⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024
Strong winds across the north and west of Scotland
Tuesday 1800 – Wednesday 0800
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5PKTQgHpoW
What is an amber weather warning?
An amber weather warning is used when severe weather has the potential to disrupt plans.
This means the weather could hinder travel, cause road and rail closures, power cuts and pose a risk or danger to life and property.
When these are issued residents should change or alter their plans to protect themselves and others.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here