The new alert comes after a yellow warning for wind was issued for the entirety of Scotland, Northern England and parts of Wales.

The amber weather warning for Scotland will be in place from 6pm tomorrow (Tuesday, January 23) until around 8am on Wednesday, January 24.

#StormJocelyn has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware 🌀 pic.twitter.com/DihJvBBCUg — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

What to expect from Met Offices' new amber warning for Scotland

The Met Office alert reads: "A spell of strong west or southwesterly winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to affect parts of western and northern Scotland during Tuesday evening and night.

"Winds are likely to gust 55-65 mph quite widely while there is potential for gusts of 75 to 80 mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northern Scotland."

According to the Met Office, those living in places like the Outer Hebrides and parts of Aberdeenshire can expect the following as Storm Jocelyn makes landfall.

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Strong winds across the north and west of Scotland



Tuesday 1800 – Wednesday 0800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5PKTQgHpoW — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

What is an amber weather warning?





An amber weather warning is used when severe weather has the potential to disrupt plans.

This means the weather could hinder travel, cause road and rail closures, power cuts and pose a risk or danger to life and property.

When these are issued residents should change or alter their plans to protect themselves and others.