Three men aged 36, 28, and 24 were arrested at the scene and have since been charged in connection with the recovery.

They are expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “These drugs were set to enter the Shetland community.

“This recovery highlights our commitment to tackling Serious and Organised Crime and keeping the Shetland community safe from the harm caused by illegal drugs.

“Support from members of the public is vital as part of our work to bring those responsible for supplying illegal substances in our communities to justice.

“Anyone who has information or concerns about the sale and supply of drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”