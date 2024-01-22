Galeforce winds have been battering Scotland this week with the Met Office naming Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn just days apart.

Strong winds of up to 107mph have been recorded in places with huge waves and flying debris posing a "danger to life" and risk to property.

With dangerous winds being reported across the UK, many will be wondering what the fastest gust ever recorded was and where it took place.

What is the fastest wind speed ever recorded in Scotland and the UK?

The Herald: The strongest wind speed ever recorded in Scotland and the UK was at Cairngorm Summit in 1986.The strongest wind speed ever recorded in Scotland and the UK was at Cairngorm Summit in 1986. (Image: Getty)

According to the Met Office, the strongest wind speed ever recorded in the UK was at Cairngorm Summit in the Scottish Highlands on March 20, 1986.

The strongest gust reported on the summit in Northern Scotland was 150.3 knots (around 173mph).

Strong winds have also been recorded in low-lying areas with Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire recording a gust of around 142mph on February 13, 1989.

These windy conditions are usually recorded in the winter months with the Met Office explaining: "Winter is the windiest time of year in the UK. At this time of year, the jet stream tends to track further south allowing more Atlantic storms to affect the UK."

Met Office names UK's 10 windiest places

Here are the windiest places in the UK along with the average wind speed recorded in each (knots).

Shetland

14.6

Orkney

14.3

Western Isles

12.6

Argyll and Bute

12.1

Gwynedd

11.3

Tweeddale

11.0

Ross and Cromarty

10.9

Banffshire

10.9

Sutherland

10.8

Isle of Wight

10.7

Eight of the UK's most windy locations were found in Scotland with Orkney and Shetland taking the top two spots.

Other places across the UK such as Gwynedd in Wales were also named among the strongest for wind speeds.