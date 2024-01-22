With dangerous winds being reported across the UK, many will be wondering what the fastest gust ever recorded was and where it took place.

The strongest wind speed ever recorded in Scotland and the UK was at Cairngorm Summit in 1986. (Image: Getty)

According to the Met Office, the strongest wind speed ever recorded in the UK was at Cairngorm Summit in the Scottish Highlands on March 20, 1986.

The strongest gust reported on the summit in Northern Scotland was 150.3 knots (around 173mph).

Strong winds have also been recorded in low-lying areas with Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire recording a gust of around 142mph on February 13, 1989.

These windy conditions are usually recorded in the winter months with the Met Office explaining: "Winter is the windiest time of year in the UK. At this time of year, the jet stream tends to track further south allowing more Atlantic storms to affect the UK."

Met Office names UK's 10 windiest places

#StormJocelyn has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware 🌀 pic.twitter.com/DihJvBBCUg — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024

Here are the windiest places in the UK along with the average wind speed recorded in each (knots).

Shetland

14.6

Orkney

14.3

Western Isles

12.6

Argyll and Bute

12.1

Gwynedd

11.3

Tweeddale

11.0

Ross and Cromarty

10.9

Banffshire

10.9

Sutherland

10.8

Isle of Wight

10.7

Eight of the UK's most windy locations were found in Scotland with Orkney and Shetland taking the top two spots.

Other places across the UK such as Gwynedd in Wales were also named among the strongest for wind speeds.