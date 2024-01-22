Hundreds of dancers are set to attend a free Burns Night ceilidh in Edinburgh this week as organisers promise one of their ‘biggest and best yet’.
The Bonnie & Wild food hall at the St James Quarter will host a four-day Burns Supper celebration this weekend, including a special White Heather Club ceilidh event on Thursday, January 25.
There will be haggis specials aplenty available from the venue's diverse range of vendors from an Ode to a Haggis at El Perro Negro to authentic Sri Lankan Kotthu with a Scottish twist from street food favourites, Kochchi.
A more traditional approach of haggis, neeps and tatties will be available at National Chef Gary Maclean’s Creel Caught, while Stack & Still will have both sweet and savoury pancake options for diners, with a Haggis stack available along with a Cranachan stack for dessert lovers.
Edinburgh’s east PIZZA will be offering a special Haggis topping for their sourdough pizzas.
Not to be left out, Bonnie & Wild’s Rarity bottle shop is recommending Arran Distillery’s Robert Burns single malt or a bonnie bottle of Loch Lomond 18 year old, with Bonnie & Wild’s offering Isle of Raasay whisky as their house pour.
Bonnie & Wild’s general manager Kate Russell said: “Bonnie & Wild is all about showing the breadth and depth of Scottish food and drink in a beautiful setting, and with the best example of Scottish hospitality.
“We’re very excited to be offering this range of Burns-inspired dishes and showing off the many ways Scotland’s national dish can be cooked and enjoyed.”
On Burns night, dancers will be invited to take to the floor for a Dashing White Sargent, Strip the Willow, Gay Gordon’s and many more in a celebration worthy of Scotland’s National Bard.
Ms Russel continued. “We’re expecting to welcome a couple of hundred dancers along for our Burns ceilidh on Thursday, for what we hope will be one of our biggest and best ceilidhs yet.
“We’ll have a bagpiper, who’ll be piping in the Haggis before the traditional address midway through our ceilidh, as well as a few other surprises
“Burns is a brilliant reason to celebrate our country’s food, drink, dance and music.
“A perfect occasion for family and friends to come together to celebrate our Scottish culture, which Robert Burns and Burns Night itself in so many ways epitomises.”
Bonnie & Wild is located on Level 4 of the St James Quarter in Edinburgh’s city centre.
For more information click here.
