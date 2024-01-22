On Monday (January 22), the inquiry heard from Scotland's chief medical officer Gregor Smith who said he was advised by the Scottish Government to delete messages.

Eyes will be on First Minister Humza Yousaf as he faces questions at the inquiry in Edinburgh, while Nicola Sturgeon's former chief of staff Liz Lloyd will also appear at the hearing.

Also appearing at the UK Covid Inquiry this week will be Professor Jason Leitch, who was a senior health advisor during the pandemic, Professor Devi Sridhar, who advised the Scottish Government on health policy, and Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon, who was First Minister during the Covid pandemic, is also expected to give evidence soon.

Covid inquiry timetable for Tuesday, January 23

Professor Jason Leitch will be giving advisory evidence from 10am.

Professor Devi Sridhar , chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, afterwards.

Professor Andrew Morris, professor of medicine at the University of Edinburgh, in the afternoon session.

Covid inquiry timetable for Wednesday, January 24

Professor Mark Woolhouse , Professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, will give evidence from 10am.

Professor Stephen Reicher , professor of psychology at the University of St Andrews, will give evidence afterwards.

Dr Pablo Grez , of the University of Strathclyde, will give evidence in the afternoon session.

Professor Susan McVie, professor of quantitative criminology at the University of Edinburgh, will give evidence in the afternoon.

Covid inquiry timetable for Thursday, January 25