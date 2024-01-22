Three men aged 25, 32 and 37 years were arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. They are expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Gordon Smith said “This recovery highlights our commitment to tackling Serious and Organised Crime and keeping our communities safe from the harm caused by illegal drugs.

"Support from members of the public is vital as part of our work to bring those responsible for supplying illegal substances to justice.

“Anyone who has information or concerns about the sale and supply of drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”