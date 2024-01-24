Glencoe Lochan.

Why do you go there?

It's my happy place. I go to calm down and to reset my mind and body. Nature has always calmed me down, but Glencoe Lochan is like a wee slice of magic. Beautiful woodlands, a peaceful loch, rugged mountains, clean air and stunning sights.

Glencoe is known as the "Glen of Weeping". The history behind it is heartbreaking and only makes you all the more grateful to stand in its presence.

I absolutely adore Scottish wildlife and if you can withstand the midgies and you like a good climb, it really is a beautiful place.

How often do you go?

As often as I can. When I get any free time I like to disappear up there. It's one of those places where it's beautiful during all seasons and in all of the Scottish elements.

By all, I mean rain, slightly less rain, the occasional snow and rain. I’m joking. It's gorgeous in the summer, gorgeous in the snow and even on a drizzly overcast day, that place still sparkles.

How did you discover it?

I think I saw the Three Sisters of Glencoe in a painting as a bairn and became obsessed with finding it. I kept drawing them, even though I was rubbish at it, because it looked like Wonderland to me.

Years later, when I ventured out to Glencoe myself, I felt like I was being knocked over by all the giant shadowy mountains. Then I kept walking. I passed wooded landscapes, adorable wee houses and this enchanting wee burn.

When I finally reached the trail for the Lochan and saw it for the first time the sun was splitting the sky, but it had been raining. It was like all the colours had been heavily saturated by the rain and the soft drizzle was peppering the loch. I'll be honest, I took one look and burst into tears.

Musician NATI (Image: unknown)

What's your favourite memory?

Being surrounded by the silence only a place enveloped in mountains can give you. Oh, and taking my mum there.

Hiking up my dress and trudging through the water to sit on a wee stump for a photoshoot. I felt like Lara Croft. I had on a pure white dress and did this funny pose, so I also felt like a swan.

Who do you take?

My boyfriend.

What do you take?

Water, a camera, good boots and a jacket. Oh, and camping equipment if you want to spend a night in the mountains which I highly recommend.

What do you leave behind?

My phone.

Sum it up in five words.

Scarred. Haunting. Breathtaking. Revitalising. Scottish.

What other travel spots are on your wish list?

Fairy Pools in Skye

The Fairy Pools on Skye. It's a place I've always dreamed of going to but never found the time, so hopefully one day I'll be able to see it.

NATI. (FKA Nati Dreddd) and Kirsten Adamson will perform at Oran Mor in Glasgow, as part of Celtic Connections, on February 2, 7.30pm. Visit celticconnections.com

