Smith's legend Johnny Marr will be among the star attractions at this year's Summer Nights at the Bandstand festival in Glasgow as the venue marks its centenary year.
The guitarist and song-writer, who launched a successful solo career, will appear at Kelvingrove bandstand on July 25.
Regular Music’s annual festival, which runs from the end of July into August each year, has become a firm favourite with music fans and scooped the Unesco City of Music Best Live Event at the Scottish Music Awards in 2017.
British singer-songwriter Gabrielle, whose new single A Place in Your Heart was released earlier this month, will kick off the 12-date festival on July 23.
American synthwave act The Midnight will take to the bandstand stage the following night and British comedy legend and multi-talented musician Bill Bailey will be entertaining the crowds on Friday, July 26.
Up the Junction legends Squeeze will perform on August 1 after being forced to pull-out of the festival last year due to illness while Echo and the Bunnymen fans will have two opportunities to see the band on August 8 and 9.
Girl group royalty Bananarama will provide some eighties nostalgia on August 10, performing hits including Cruel Summer.
Other acts scheduled to appear include; The Saw Doctors, Future Islands, The Teskey Brothers and Ziggy Alberts.
Now in its ninth year, this year's event will mark the 100th birthday of Kelvingrove bandstand which was designed by James Miller and opened in 1924.
For 70 years, it was a popular location for outdoor music and played host to thousands of events from military bands to old-time music hall acts but the venue fell into disrepair in the mid 1990’s.
By the mid-2000s, support was gathering amongst Scottish bands, musicians and community groups for the restoration of the historic venue, with a motion later presented to the Scottish Parliament by Pauline McNeill MSP in support of the restoration.
In May 2014, after months of restoration work (costing around £2 million), the bandstand re-opened under the management of Glasgow Life, on behalf of Glasgow City Council, as a revitalised performance space.
Mark Mackie, director of Regular Music, said: “We are delighted to reveal the fantastic programme of internationally acclaimed artists that will be performing at this year’s Summer Nights at the Bandstand.
"We are especially thrilled that we are hosting this incredible line-up in what is an very special year for Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand, as it celebrates it's centenary.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday at Ticketmaster.
