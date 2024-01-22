With no roads in or out, it's an 18-mile hike over munros through one of Britain's last true wildernesses or a seven-mile sea crossing to get to The Old Forge.
Listed in the Guinness World Records as mainland Britain's most remote pub, it has long been the holy grail of the British outdoors community and a feature of many a ‘best pubs’ list over the years.
Now the community-owned pub located in Inverie on the shoreline of the Knoydart Peninsula in the Highlands is on the hunt for seasonal staff.
The Old Forge is seeking two front-of-house and two kitchen assistant team members to join its team this summer.
The front-of-house positions will primarily involve restaurant waiting with some bartending shifts when required, while the kitchen assistants will support the pub’s head chef in food preparation, plating and general housekeeping.
All four roles are full-time, with the pub prioritising applicants who can commit for the whole season - from mid-March to the end of October. Couples are welcome to apply.
Stephanie Harris, Business Development Manager of The Old Forge Community Benefit Society, told The Herald: “This is the first full trading year operating both the bar and restaurant since the pub came under community ownership, so we are looking for more people to join our team for what we expect to be a very busy summer.
“After completing a major refurbishment last year, we reopened at the end of the season and had the opportunity to trial menus and figure out operationally how it would work - we learned a lot, and are looking forward to adding to our team and providing customers with a proper west-coast welcome and great food and drink.
“The season runs from end-March to end-October and this is a great opportunity to spend some time living and working in a close-knit Highland community, surrounded by stunning scenery. It's a really special place.”
After decades of private ownership, locals on the Knoydart Peninsula succeeded in their bid to buy the pub in a landmark deal in March 2022 following a 14-month fundraising effort that raised over £320,000.
It came after the future of the pub, which dates back to the 1700s, was at risk after the former owner put it on the market in February 2021.
In the wake of the community buy-out, the pub operated on a drinks-only basis for the first summer season in 2022 and a reduced basis from November before closing for extensive renovations in January of 2023.
A team of locals carried out most of the refurbishment work, which involved re-insulating the property, installing new windows, electrics and heating systems.
As well as a complete redesign at the back to create new toilets, entrances, kitchen, storage and cellar, the refurbishment project also saw the creation of a second, smaller public bar.
The pub reopened on August 4 last year - just in time for the influx of visitors for the Knoydart Games - to once again form the heart of local life for the 120-strong Knoydart community.
Anyone who wishes to apply can do so via The Old Forge website here
