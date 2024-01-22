READ MORE: Six by Nico is evolving – is the magic still there?

Instead, the team is dedicated to sourcing local ingredients for a sizeable menu that could rival any city centre restaurant and dishes including Orkney crab cakes, pulled beef bao buns and grazing boards.

"We believe in keeping everything as fresh and local as possible," they said.

"From our choice of suppliers to our team of talented chefs and in-house baker, we strive to provide a vibrant menu full of delicious dishes and sweet treats."

Coupled with 'gorgeous garden views' it's easy to see why the Lochend Road spot has quickly become popular with the food lovers of Instagram.

"Can you believe these stunning dishes are from a garden centre?" One reviewer asked.

Another who had put the goat's cheese bonbons to the test praised the lunch menu as "to die for".

The Homegrown Garden Centre was opened in April last year by Glasgow-based couple Martin and Stephanie McCarron following the success of their first store, the West End Garden Centre.

After less than 12 months in business, the future is looking evergreen for this unlikely foodie hotspot.

