Shona Campbell, the new chair of accountancy firm Henderson Loggie, yesterday highlighted the impact of artificial intelligence on the profession and observed AI and other technological change could free up personnel to help clients enhance their business performance.
Ms Campbell, who took up her new role at the start of this month when Alan Davis stepped down from the role after what the firm described as a “successful eight-year tenure”, said: “There is growing emphasis on digital transformation and sustainability and I’m excited about providing the stewardship to ensure that we are well positioned to navigate these changes and continue to provide top-tier services to our clients.
“The advent of AI and wider fast-paced technology developments are freeing up time for our people to provide clients with more valuable analytical data to enhance business performance. We will continue to adapt to ensure we bring the value our clients need.”
David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, said: “We are excited for the opportunities we see ahead of us as an independent firm as a result of technological advancements and the disrupted accountancy sector in Scotland.”
Henderson Loggie has offices in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Dundee.
Ms Campbell leads Henderson Loggie’s business recovery and insolvency team and has 25 years of experience advising businesses across Scotland, the accountancy firm noted.
It added: “Shona brings a breadth of business and leadership experience and a deep understanding of the Scottish market.”
Henderson Loggie noted Ms Campbell is also convenor of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland’s insolvency committee, which oversees industry standards and liaises with the Westminster and Scottish parliaments on proposed changes to legislation.
Mr Smith said: “Shona’s appointment underlines Henderson Loggie’s continued commitment to supporting SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises) and fostering growth in the Scottish economy.
“Shona is a proven leader and very well respected in the Scottish business community. Our board and partners look forward to the energy and collaborative approach she will bring as we progress with the next phase of our growth plans. She works hand in hand with our clients at some of their most difficult times and can sympathise with their experiences. Her expertise will be invaluable in helping us continue to deliver on our strategy and ambitions as we continue to grow.”
Mr Davis, who is remaining with the firm as VAT partner, said: “I’m very lucky and proud to have been involved in the leadership of the firm over the last eight years, which has seen a period of significant change both in the firm and in the markets that we operate in. As well as the significant growth achieved during that time, I’m particularly proud of the HL training academy that we have created.”
Mr Smith said: “We are extremely proud of what the firm has achieved during Alan’s tenure as chair.”
Ms Campbell said: “I’m honoured and delighted to assume the role as chair. We are a people business and I want our people to feel proud that they work for Henderson Loggie, and that we can help them achieve their potential. Excellent client service is the key to our sustained success.”
