Lines will also remain closed on Wednesday morning until engineers inspect tracks for damage and fallen trees or debris, meaning services will start up later.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: "The heavy wind and ongoing rain hitting most parts of the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended from 19.00 tomorrow.

“This is the second withdrawal of train services this week, and we know the impact this has on customers, but the safety of staff and passengers will always be our priority.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will again be working flat out to carry out safety checks, and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.

“However, customers will be unable to travel early on Wednesday morning, as trains will not be able to operate until the infrastructure has been made safe.

“We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds when we have more information, and customers should check for the latest updates before they attempt to travel.”

Rail passengers are advised to check the ScotRail website or app before travelling on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next storm due to hit the UK and Ireland has been named Storm Jocelyn, which is expected to cause strong winds from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind covering western and northern Scotland from 6pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.

Less serious yellow warnings were issued for wind across much of Scotland, and for rain in an area of western Scotland stretching from the border with England to near Inverness.