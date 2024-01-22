A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the death of a baby girl at a flagship 'super hospital' in Glasgow.
Sophia Smith died at the Royal Hospital for Children at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Campus on 11 April, 2017.
The Lord Advocate has decided it is in the public interest to hold an inquiry to "examine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death".
Read more: Grieving family seek fatal accident inquiry after baby's death
However, there will be no criminal proceedings brought as a result of Sophia's death, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said.
The decision not to prosecute comes after "careful consideration" of the available evidence, the COPFS said.
However, should additional evidence come to light, that decision may be reconsidered, the COPFS said.
The announcement about an inquiry follows an independent investigation by the Procurator Fiscal.
Read more: QEUH public inquiry must restore trust and put patients at its core
Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The Lord Advocate has decided that a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held into the causes of this tragic death to ensure that there can be a full public hearing of the facts of the case.
“The Procurator Fiscal has now started work to initiate this inquiry and there are a number of legal steps which must be taken before it can commence.
“Sophia’s family will be kept informed of what will happen next.”
Sophia Smith was just 11 days old when she died after contracting a toxic infection at the 'super hospital'.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here