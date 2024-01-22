The Lord Advocate has decided it is in the public interest to hold an inquiry to "examine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death".

However, there will be no criminal proceedings brought as a result of Sophia's death, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said.

The decision not to prosecute comes after "careful consideration" of the available evidence, the COPFS said.

However, should additional evidence come to light, that decision may be reconsidered, the COPFS said.

The announcement about an inquiry follows an independent investigation by the Procurator Fiscal.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The Lord Advocate has decided that a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held into the causes of this tragic death to ensure that there can be a full public hearing of the facts of the case.

“The Procurator Fiscal has now started work to initiate this inquiry and there are a number of legal steps which must be taken before it can commence.

“Sophia’s family will be kept informed of what will happen next.”

Sophia Smith was just 11 days old when she died after contracting a toxic infection at the 'super hospital'.