Here are 10 bars across the country that specialise in a range of whiskies worthy of raising a toast to the famous Scottish Bard.

The Pot Still

154 Hope Street, Glasgow

The “bulging pantry” at this Glasgow city centre institution boasts over 800 whiskies sourced from all corners of the globe.

It’s a family-run bar with a story dating back to 1867 where staff take pride in helping customers to find their perfect dram.

Ballygrant Inn & Restaurant

3 Main Street, Ballygrant, Islay

A multi-award-winning bar located on Scotland’s “whisky island” that offers stunning views across the Paps of Jura.

Coorie down by the wood-burning stove and explore their extensive offering of single malt whiskies, local ales and artisan Scottish gins.

The Quaich Bar

The Craigellachie, Victoria Street, Craigellachie, Aberlour

Founded over 120 years ago, the Quaich Bar at the Cragellachie Hotel claims to be the world’s leading whisky bar with an astonishing selection of around 1000 single malts.

There are hand-crafted cocktails to be discovered alongside a bespoke food menu designed to complement their range of drinks.

Bookings are highly recommended, with whisky tastings available by appointment only.

The Malt Room

34 Church Street, Inverness

Inverness’ first dedicated whisky bar strives to create a “cosy and intimate vibe” where team members are happy to talk you through a menu of blended and single malts sourced from every region of Scotland.

There are also American bourbons, Irish Whiskeys and Japanese bottlings for good measure.

Tipsy Midgie

67 St Leonards Hill, Edinburgh

Winners of both Scotland’s Whisky Bar of the Year and Whisky Guru of the Year, the team at Edinburgh’s Tipsy Midgie reportedly like to keep around 800 bottles open behind the bar at any given time.

They also run weekly Distillery Discovery events and offer low-priced whisky flights on Sundays in an effort to make the world of whisky more accessible for all.

Bertie’s Bar

Mar Road, Braemar, Aberdeenshire

Within the Fife Arms Hotel, you’ll find a whisky bar unlike any other.

Named after Queen Victoria’s eldest son, King Edward VII, a “larger than life and gregarious character” with a penchant for the finer things in life.

There is in fact no bar at Bertie’s, with visitors instead invited to lose themselves in a labyrinth of over 390 whisky bottles arranged by flavour profile.

Bon Accord

153 North Street, Glasgow

Just a short walk from the historic Mitchell Library will take you to another of Glasgow’s finest whisky bars.

First starting out with a focus on real ales and hearty pub grub, over the years the Bon Accord has evolved into a “haven” for whisky drinkers.

Not only is their gantry filled with more than 500 bottles of rare finds and old favourites, they also run their own whisky society and in-house shop.

The Mash Tun

8 Broomfield Square, Aberlour

“Steeped in history…Seeped in whisky”, this world-famous whisky bar is nestled on the banks of the River Spey.

They offer a huge selection of spirits to suit all tastes and budgets from £3.50 to £1500 for a 35ml dram, including an exclusive Glenfarclas Family Cask Collection.

The Vaults

87 Giles Street, Edinburgh

Re-opened last year after a £500,000 refurb project, The Vaults has been named as a true ‘bucket list experience’ with around 2000 limited edition bottles behind 30ft wide bar.

Run by the Scottish Malt Whisky Society, The Vaults is open to members six days a week.

Those without a membership are welcome to visit a sister venue, The Kaleidoscope Bar at 28 Queen Street in the city centre, to learn more about the society and sample from a selection of over 500 exclusive single malts.

The Whisky Bar

The Torridon Hotel, Wester Ross

There’s a “whisky for every day of the year” at this boutique Highland hotel which keeps itself well stocked with a treasure trove of 365 classic and rare malts.

Make sure to sample their very own Arcturus Gin as well, which is crafted using the finest of local botanicals.