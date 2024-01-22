Simon Godwin's uniquely-staged production follows the overreaching couple whose lust for power unleashes a bloodbath.

Edinburgh is one of just four cities which will stage the ambitious production in custom-built theatre spaces, alongside Liverpool, London, and Washington DC.

When and where is the Ralph Fiennes Macbeth show in Edinburgh?





Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma in Macbeth (Image: Macbeth the play)

Ralph Fiennes' Macbeth is showing at The Royal Highland Centre near Edinburgh Airport from January 12-17, 2024.

The play will also be performed at Dock X in London from February 10 to March 23 and at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington DC from April 9 to May 5.

Macbeth cast

Macbeth will of course be performed by Ralph Fiennes, known for his roles in Schindler's List, The English Patient, and The Menu as well as in the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises.

Celebrated British actress Indira Varma, who has featured in Game of Thrones and Luther, will play the scheming Lady Macbeth.

Steffan Rhodri, who is most recognised for playing Dave Coaches in Gavin & Stacey, will be Banquo, Macbeth's spectral friend.

While the three witches will be played by Lucy Mangan, Danielle Fiamanya, and Lola Shalam.

And Keith Fleming will portray King Duncan, Ewan Black will be Malcolm, and Ben Turner will be MacDuff.

Are there tickets left for Macbeth in Edinburgh?





Yes. There were a tiny number of tickets available for the Monday night (January 22) showing at 7.30pm, ranging from £65 to £125.

At the time of writing there were also tickets available for the Wednesday night (January 24) performance in Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre.

The two seats available are £125 and can be purchased on the Macbeth the show website.

However, all other tickets for Edinburgh performances are sold out.

Meanwhile, limited tickets are still currently available for the show in London.