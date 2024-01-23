But the Scottish Solicitor Bar Association (SSBA) is set to ballot members on the controversial proposal, and has called for the idea to be abandoned.

In the most recent figures, conviction rates for rape and attempted rape were at 51%, compared to 91% for all other crimes.

The Scottish Government supports the plan because they say there is compelling evidence jurors are influenced by rape myths which prejudice how they regard the complainant

Those myths can include expecting a genuine victim would try to fight off or escape an attacker, or that they would immediately report the crime to the police or that they would become emotional when giving evidence in court.

But laweyers say the pilot scheme would increase the risk of “accused persons suffering a miscarriage of justice" and deliver no benefits.