Glasgow has ranked above the likes of Barcelona and Sydney in Time Out's list of the 50 best cities in the world in 2024.
New York tops the sixth annual list released by Time Out on Tuesday, ranking highly across the board for the quality of its food and cultural scenes, as well as everything it offers making residents happy.
The Big Apple was also by far the city that the most urbanites from other cities would love to live in, with 15% of all survey respondents globally saying they’d relocate there in a heartbeat: proof of its continued status as ‘capital of the world’.
The Best Cities in the World list provides inspiration for travel this year, but also a global snapshot of city living, with an emphasis on the factors which Time Out believes make cities great places to live and visit.
Each year, Time Out surveys thousands of locals to get a unique insight into the reality of living in the world’s greatest cities right now. This year, city-dwellers were asked about the quality and affordability of the food, culture and nightlife scenes in their city and how their city makes them feel, from happiness to romance.
Local insights were combined with those of more than 100 well-travelled Time Out staff writers and editors, based in cities all over the world, to come with the ranking of Time Out’s Best Cities in the World for 2024.
Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out said: “Time Out knows cities like no-one else, and that’s thanks to the opinions and insights of our global network of local expert journalists on the ground in cities around the world. Our annual survey lets us keep a finger on the pulse of city-dwellers to create a global snapshot of city living right now.
“Every city that made the list did so because locals rate it highly – so whether a city ranked at one or fifty, it’s still one of the greatest amongst the thousands of cities around the globe. This year, the top cities are not only incredible places to visit and go out in, with world-class restaurants, culture and nightlife, but they’re also great places to live, with strong community spirit and an undeniable vibe.”
Four UK cities made the top 50 this year in London (4), Liverpool (7), Manchester (15) and Glasgow (30).
Writing about Glasgow, Time Out noted that while "plenty of cities boast world-class food, beautiful scenery and popping nightlife", only one that is "full of Glaswegians".
"Expect to be welcomed with open (albeit playfully mocking) arms as you explore a world of unique museums, indie bookshops, and £1 shots.
"Your wallet will escape Glasgow unscathed, with restaurants like Sugo and Topolobamba offering cheap but delicious grub, and in a place that was recently named the best UK city break for architecture, simply walking around becomes an event in itself," Time Out wrote.
Time Out referenced that Glasgow’s identity and sense of community "spare no newcomer", as well as the fact that it is a city where "culture is taken seriously".
"It’s no surprise Glasgow has produced most of Scotland’s best bands and actors, considering the city’s thriving live music scene and the enduring appeal of the near century-old Glasgow Film Theatre. Whoever you are, Glasgow awaits with great patter and a cool pint of Tennent’s", Time Out wrote.
Time Out also gave special mention to "the eclectic" Barras Market, which "remains a perfect distillation of the city’s good-hearted chaos".
Glasgow’s 92% food quality score and happiness rating saw it rank in the top 50 ahead of the likes of Sydney (31), Barcelona (38), Marseille (45) and Osaka (48).
The full list of Time Out’s 50 Best Cities in the World right now can be found here: timeout.com/bestcities
