Waiting time performance in Scotland’s A&E units improved sharply last week, but more than a third of patients still waited too long for treatment.
After the worst figure in almost a year the previous week, the number of people seen within the official four-hour target increased from 59.3 to 64.3%.
Public Health Scotland also reported improvements in the percentage of patients enduring extreme waits, albeit the levels were still among the highest of the last 12 months.
While the number of people waiting more than four hours fell from 10,025 to 8,210, the number waiting more than eight hours fell from 4,460 to 3,237 (18.1 to 14.1%).
The number waiting more than 12 hours fell from 2,234 to 1,668 (9.1 to 7.3%).
The improvements coincided with the number of all attendees at A&E falling from 24,634 to 22,975 in the seven days to January 14.
The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.
It has not been met nationally since July 2020.
The worst performing health board last week was NHS Forth Valley, where 44.4% of patients were seen within four hours, followed by NHS Lothian (58.3%) and NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde (60.1%).
At Glasgow’s flagship £850m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital only 41.7% of patients were seen within four hours in its emergency department, the worst figure in the country.
Edinburgh Royal Infirmary was close behind, with just 42% of patients seen on time.
Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “It is completely unacceptable that more than one in three A&E patients are still not being seen within the SNP Government’s target.
“The failure, for years, to meet this target matters because we know that excess waits in emergency departments lead tragically to avoidable deaths.
“The buck for this stops not with our dedicated NHS staff, but with the dire workforce planning of successive SNP health secretaries which has left them dangerously under-resourced.
“The discredited Michael Matheson, who should have been sacked already, must take action now.”
