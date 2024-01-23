His boat, Maria, was also crewed with his boss, managing director Chris Mitchell, of contract catering business Genuine Dining.

The pair reached Nelson’s Dockyard, Antigua on Sunday (January 21) in a time of 38 days, 15 hours and three minutes.

They were participating in The World’s Toughest Row, which is considered the premier event in ocean rowing. The annual race sees up to 40 teams from around the world take on the unique experience of crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a rowing boat.

Along the way, the pair endured very heavy seas and blistering heat, while on day six of their journey, their boat capsized after they experienced waves of 10-12 metres.

The incident saw them lose all power for several days, affecting their emergency positioning system and auto-helm, which keeps the boat on course.

It also meant that, instead of two hours on and two hours off, both men had to work all the time – one to row, the other to manually steer the boat.

They each rowed in two-hour stints, and slept, ate and cleaned for two hours, 24 hours every day. In total, they made some one million strokes to complete the journey. Underlying the mental challenge, both suffered hallucinations, which they had been trained to expect.

There were lighter moments on the journey, including regular visits from families of whales and pods of dolphins. The whales would sometimes swim under their boat, and the dolphins would play with their oars.

Robbie Laidlaw and Chris Mitchell arrived in Antigua on Sunday (Image: Charlie Laidlaw)

Their 7.5-metre boat only carried basic medical, navigation, communications and survival equipment alongside enough food to sustain them for up to two months. They converted seawater into drinking water and used buckets as toilets.

“It was a fantastic, exhilarating and terrifying experience. We knew it was going to be tough, but we’d prepared and trained well. We are also grateful for the support of our families,” Mr Laidlaw said.

So far, the duo have raised over £150,000 for Hospitality Action, a charity for the hospitality sector, providing financial and mental health support.

Speaking about the decision to support the charity, Mr Mitchell said: “The hospitality industry is built upon a strong community spirit, and this spirit was damaged during the pandemic with waves of redundancies sweeping the sector during 2019 and 2020.

“Hospitality Action supports people facing mental health challenges, which we understand the importance of. It’s why we wanted to support them on our Atlantic campaign."

The pair hope to raise further funds via their Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/spiritofhospitality