An Asian-inspired restaurant chain has unveiled the opening date for a new restaurant in Scotland’s largest city.
Wagamama said that, following the success of its existing restaurants in Glasgow, the brand is to open a new location in the St Enoch shopping centre.
The opening on Monday, February 19 will be the chain’s fourth restaurant in the city.
It said the new St Enoch restaurant will serve up "classic guest favourites, amongst them the chicken katsu, ramens and iconic side dishes on their 50% plant-based menu".
Wagamama’s latest opening will also offer the recently launched Korean-inspired menu including its first "hot pots, a spicy broth with seasonal vegetables and satisfying tteokbokki".
The menu also sees the introduction of the Korean street food favourite, k-dogs, made with a vegan twist and a crunchy noodle crumb. Other items include the gochujang rice bowls, available to order with chicken or shichimi tofu.
The new restaurant has 130 internal covers, it will be open seven days a week, and will create 57 new jobs, also bringing the chain’s total to 161 restaurants across the UK.
Ahead of the opening date, the restaurant will be running two days of preview events on web pages.
Milly Pearson, Wagamama marketing manager, said: "We are so excited to open the doors to our fourth restaurant in Glasgow. St Enoch Square has become the beating heart of the city, and we can’t wait to open up our benches to the local community and visitors to the shopping destination with our newest menu launch and fresh favourites.
"Our fantastic new team has been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much loved Wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once work is complete."
Wagamama is owned by The Restaurant Group, which also operates Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito chains.
