The opening on Monday, February 19 will be the chain’s fourth restaurant in the city.

It said the new St Enoch restaurant will serve up "classic guest favourites, amongst them the chicken katsu, ramens and iconic side dishes on their 50% plant-based menu".

Wagamama’s latest opening will also offer the recently launched Korean-inspired menu including its first "hot pots, a spicy broth with seasonal vegetables and satisfying tteokbokki".

The menu also sees the introduction of the Korean street food favourite, k-dogs, made with a vegan twist and a crunchy noodle crumb. Other items include the gochujang rice bowls, available to order with chicken or shichimi tofu.

The new restaurant has 130 internal covers, it will be open seven days a week, and will create 57 new jobs, also bringing the chain’s total to 161 restaurants across the UK.

Ahead of the opening date, the restaurant will be running two days of preview events on web pages.

Milly Pearson, Wagamama marketing manager, said: "We are so excited to open the doors to our fourth restaurant in Glasgow. St Enoch Square has become the beating heart of the city, and we can’t wait to open up our benches to the local community and visitors to the shopping destination with our newest menu launch and fresh favourites.

"Our fantastic new team has been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much loved Wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once work is complete."

Wagamama is owned by The Restaurant Group, which also operates Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito chains.

Edinburgh hotel firm hires industry veteran as acquisitions targeted

Apex Hotels has moved to strengthen its senior leadership team as part of plans to realise its growth ambitions.

The Edinburgh-based firm, which has hotels in Dundee, Glasgow, London, Bath, and Perthshire, announced this morning that Scottish hospitality veteran Stewart Campbell had joined as a non-executive director.

Scotland's most remote mainland pub hiring seasonal staff

With no roads in or out, it's an 18-mile hike over munros through one of Britain's last true wildernesses or a seven-mile sea crossing to get to The Old Forge.

Listed in the Guinness World Records as mainland Britain's most remote pub, it has long been the holy grail of the British outdoors community and a feature of many a ‘best pubs’ list over the years. Now the community-owned pub located in Inverie on the shoreline of the Knoydart Peninsula in the Highlands is on the hunt for seasonal staff.