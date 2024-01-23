READ MORE: Gregor Smith tells Covid Inquiry ScotGov advice 'to delete WhatApps'

The exchange from 19 November 2021, was revealed as Prof Leitch gave evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry.

Mr Yousaf, then the health secretary, messaged the clinician for advice on the rules ahead of a speech at a dinner. He said: “I know sitting at the table, I don’t need my mask. If I’m standing talking to folk, need my mask on? [sic]”

Prof Leitch responded: “Officially yes. But literally no-one does. Have a drink in your hands at ALL times. Then you’re exempt. So if someone comes over and you stand, lift your drink.”

Mr Yousaf replied to say that was what he had been doing at other events.

The exchange happened on the same day as the government weighed up the possibility of introducing new restrictions to limit social contact or extending the Covid passport scheme, which meant Scots has to show proof of vaccination to get into nightclubs and some events.

Case numbers had been slowly rising again, and ministers were worried about the impact on the NHS over winter.

During the session, Prof Leitch also defended his decision to delete WhatsApp messages, insisting he was following the Scottish Government guidance as he understood it.

Jamie Dawson KC, the Scottish counsel to the inquiry, read out a statement from the clinical director in which he said: “Except for direct messages from my Twitter account, I have not retained any one-to-one informal communications in relation to the management of the pandemic in Scotland, this is because I followed the policy described in more detail above.”

The KC asked: “So, you used text messages, WhatsApp messages, is that right, but you did not retain them above and beyond the interpretation of the policy that you’ve just set out for us?”

Prof Leitch replied: “Correct.”

Later, he said the guidance was that informal messaging systems could be used but that “any advice or any decisions or anything that should be in the corporate record was then placed in that corporate record by email, briefing, etc, and then you should delete the informal messaging, and that’s the guidance I followed.”

He was asked about a transcript of a WhatsApp conversation shared with the inquiry last, in which he claimed deleting WhatsApp messages was a “pre-bed ritual.”

Prof Leitch told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry: “I didn’t daily delete my WhatsApp. My position is – as I have just described to you – that I tried to do today’s work today and if I could assure myself that work had been managed and dealt with, then I would delete the informal messaging that had led to that moment.

“But this was a flippant exaggeration in an informal messaging group and it wasn’t done every day before I went to bed.”

Mr Dawson said the exchange would suggest that Prof Leitch and others were "keen to try to delete messages, which may subsequently be recoverable in our freedom of information request,"

"That isn't my position," he replied.

