Their new venture is based in a newly refurbished unit at the giant Westway industrial park near Glasgow Airport, spanning 15,113 square feet. Spirit Label Solutions has signed a long-term lease with property developer and asset manager Canmoor for the site, where the company has invested several million pounds to create a new production area and office space. The investment has included state-of-the-art production lines to position the company as the most advanced digital print company in Scotland.

Spirit Label Solutions currently employs 15 staff, including the founding directors, and aims to double its workforce within three years.

It joins a host of local, national, and international companies at the 135-acre Westway, which include the historic Glasgow food and drink wholesaler JW Filshill, Altrad, Babcock, Malin Group, Renewable Parts, DSV Logistics, AMG Group, Steder Group, Star Refrigeration, Kintetsu World Express, Boeing, and Bullet Express.

Mr Mulvenny said: “It's an exciting time to be starting the business and the response we have had from clients and the market has been very positive. We firmly believe there is a significant gap for our bespoke services.

“Our primary focus is on delivering a high-quality label printing service to our clients. With extensive experience in premium spirits labelling, our leadership teams brings over a century of collective industry experience.

“Our ethos is simple, yet powerful: “Bring Digital Agility to the Scotch Whisky Industry” and we aspire to be the most customer-centric partner in our industry.”

Mr Lightbody said: “We are now fully operational from our new base at Westway. As an established team with years of collaboration, we are well-equipped to deliver top-quality service to our clients right from the start.

“Westway has met our key business requirements by providing excellent connectivity, communication links, and affordable, high-quality workspace within a secure 24-hour environment."

Gregor King, Canmoor’s asset manager at Westway, said: “Westway at Glasgow Airport remains one of Scotland's top-performing locations, and the pre-let of one of our newly refurbished units to Spirit Label Solutions is another positive boost for the park.

“The continued success of Westway reflects our strategic focus on investing to improve existing stock while speculatively developing new, best in class industrial space, which is receiving a very positive reaction among potential occupiers in the Scottish market."