"Stained glass as an art form is in a bit of danger," the 31-year-old said, "At the moment it's fair to say it's dying. Not enough people do it anymore or know how to do it.

"I feel privileged to hopefully revive a bit of interest in it. I hope when people watch shows like this they see it and appreciate it's beautiful."

Aimee initially studied illustration at an art school in Dundee, but went on to earn a Masters in glass art from the Edinburgh College of Art.

Aimee McCulloch in The Woodland Workshop (Image: Discovery/Quest)

She said: “When I used it, I was instantly hooked. It’s so different to everything else, all the light and colours and textures. It’s a magical material, the way light looks shining through it.

"You can make quite modern-looking things but the way you make it is all handmade using the same methods that have been used for thousands of years."

Unfortunately, she was the last person to complete the stained glass section of her course, as it was closed down after she left.

She said: “There now isn’t anywhere to do it in Scotland. Sadly numbers are dwindling, it's not looking good for the future of stained glass.

"People tend to be quite a bit older who work in stained glass, there’s very few younger people and women in it.

“I’m hoping people watch and enjoy the programme and maybe think they could try to learn or be a bit interested in it."

Aimee creates a stained glass Elvis as part of a record player stand on The Woodland Workshop (Image: Quest/Discovery)

On the latest episode of The Woodland Workshop, Aimee creates a stained glass tribute to Elvis Presley which becomes the main feature of a wooden record player stand.

Aimee said: "I'm really happy with how it turned out. It was nice to make a stained glass window on quite a funny theme, it was a fun thing to get to make and a bit different for me.

"It was a really nice experience working with another maker. Usually I'm completely on my own in the workshop. My job was to make something cohesive, in harmony."

Her favourite pieces on the show are a mirror on episode one and a stained glass feature on a bench in a later episode.

She said: "It was quite an emotional piece. We all felt emotional. As a maker you are judged by what you make.

“It’s nerve wracking because you know quite a few things about this person and they don’t know anything about you. When they walk in their real reaction is what you see on the show.

“I worry that they won’t like it. It was really nice to see the reactions from people, a few would cry and it would make us cry as well.

“It was really nice and lovely to spend time chatting with them after spending several days making something special for them."

When she's not in the New Forest filming the show, Aimee takes commissions at her own workshop in Leith.

Her stained glass creations have also been selected for display in a number of exhibitions across the UK.

She said: “For me, it’s such a lovely unique material they was the light shines through it. There’s nothing lovelier than installing a window and seeing the light streaming through it into their house.

“I think glass is very special in that way. It’s the blend of historical ways of making but the opportunity to make something really modern. I think it’s a really interesting juxtaposition.”

Aimee admits stained glass is not as straightforward a hobby to pick up as knitting or ceramics, which have experienced an explosion in popularity since the Covid pandemic.

"Lead is dangerous, glass is dangerous," she said, "It's not quite as easy to pick up and have a wee go. But there are loads of beginner courses out there for people to give it a go without having to worry.

"I'm always very encouraging of someone having a go. Get online and see someone who makes stained glass, I'm happy if students want to have a look at my workshop.

"I've also written a book for beginners that I point people to."

The Woodland Workshop airs on Tuesday (January 23) at 9pm on Quest and is available to stream now on discovery+.