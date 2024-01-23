An independent venue has been selected as the only Scottish entry on an acclaimed UK wide "Top 50 Gastropubs list".
Yesterday, it was revealed that The Scran & Scallie in Edinburgh has for a second year in a row earned a spot on the Estrella Damm Top 50.
Now in its 16th year, the awards are voted for by food experts, industry figures, writers and journalists from across the UK.
The family friendly gastropub in the city's Stockbridge offers a modern twist on Scottish pub grub from chef and owner Tom Kitchin and is said to have impressed the judges with its "exceptional food, great service and above all, consistency".
Following the announcement, Kitchin said: “We’re honoured to represent Scotland in the Top 50 Gastropub Awards.
"It’s fantastic to be able to shine a spotlight on the seasonal, local Scottish produce we have access to here and indeed the incredible suppliers who bring us the best of Scotland’s land and seas.
“The recognition from our peers that The Scran & Scallie is a place that people feel welcome and want to return to again and again for great honest, Scottish pub food is something that we’re incredibly proud to have created over the past ten years.”
The menu at the Scran & Scallie is heavily influenced by seasonality with ingredients sourced from the "very best" of local producers to elevate comfort food classics.
The venue was recognised with a prestigious Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2023, an accolade which it has held onto every year since 2017.
The Scran & Scallie is located 1 Comely Bank Road in Stockbridge, Edinburgh.
For more information click here.
