Education is perhaps the most important chapter in life and Wellington School is dedicated to nurturing young people so they reach their full potential
Wellington School in Ayr is an independent day school which welcomes both girls and boys from age three to 18, at any stage in their educational journey.
Consisting of three impressive turreted buildings overlooking the sea, Wellington offers children the best possible start in life through excellent teaching, high quality pastoral care and a rich choice of extra-curricular activities.
Academically, pupils at Wellington choose eight National 5 courses to study throughout S3 and S4, before going on to study five Higher courses in S5.
They then have access to a full range of 17 Advanced Highers and almost all pupils go on to a university or college of their choice. The school is proud to maintain consistently excellent academic records at all levels.
Wellington pupils take pride in supporting new-starts
A particular strength of the school is the smooth transition between the Junior and Senior stages.
Special arrangements in Primary 7 allow pupils to spend a percentage their academic week with specialist Senior School teachers, extending learning at an earlier age and providing an easier integration into Senior School life.
At Wellington, the importance of extracurricular activities is never underestimated, especially by the dedicated staff members who provide an array of opportunities to pupils in both the Junior and Senior schools.
From choral singing to netball, debating to drama – there is something exciting for everyone.
Pupils also have access to a wide range of opportunities to broaden their horizons and forge meaningful links with other countries. In July 2023, a group of 20 seniors pupils visited our partner school in Jaipur, India, where they took part in a range of activities.
In November 2022, Primary 7 pupils travelled to Dortmund in Germany to visit our partner school and take part in festive workshops.
Pupils grow in confidence from these experiences and several former pupils have gone on to study or work overseas.
Wellington pupils throw themselves into school life and simply “get involved”. Whether it be in the classroom, on the sports field, performing on stage or engaging in online learning, our pupils work hard, support one another, and achieve more than they ever thought was possible.
A new adventure beckons, and Wellington looks forward to sharing that journey
with you.
For admissions enquiries or to arrange a visit, please contact Marian Dunlop, Admissions Registrar, on 01292 269321 or via email: admissions@wellingtonschool.org
