Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth is to star in a new drama series about the Lockerbie disaster.
Lockerbie will see Firth will portray Dr Jim Swire, who tragically lost his daughter, Flora, in the air disaster in 1988 and has doggedly pursued justice, along with his wife Jane, ever since.
The five-part Sky & Peacock Original series is based on the book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice by Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph, along with multiple other sources.
Lockerbie is a co-production between Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios and Sky Studios.
Renowned Scottish playwright David Harrower (Blackbird, Knives in Hens) joins the series as lead writer, while Maryam Hamidi (Vigil) is guest writer on an episode.
READ MORE: Sky to turn Lockerbie disaster into TV drama
BAFTA Award-winning Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, The Winter King) is lead director, while Jim Loach (Save Me) will also direct an episode.
A synopsis for Lockerbie reads: "On 21st December 1988, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their life as the plane came down over the quiet, Scottish town.
"In the wake of the disaster and his daughter Flora’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice.
"Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardises his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever sullied.
"Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice."
Production on the series will commence early 2024.
Lockerbie will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and on Peacock in the US. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will handle international sales of the series.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here