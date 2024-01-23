The five-part Sky & Peacock Original series is based on the book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice by Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph, along with multiple other sources.

Lockerbie is a co-production between Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios and Sky Studios.

Renowned Scottish playwright David Harrower (Blackbird, Knives in Hens) joins the series as lead writer, while Maryam Hamidi (Vigil) is guest writer on an episode.

READ MORE: Sky to turn Lockerbie disaster into TV drama

BAFTA Award-winning Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, The Winter King) is lead director, while Jim Loach (Save Me) will also direct an episode.

A synopsis for Lockerbie reads: "On 21st December 1988, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their life as the plane came down over the quiet, Scottish town.

"In the wake of the disaster and his daughter Flora’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice.

"Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardises his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever sullied.

"Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice."

Production on the series will commence early 2024.

Lockerbie will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and on Peacock in the US. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will handle international sales of the series.