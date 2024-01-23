A 'hidden gem' wine bar will offer freshly shucked Scottish oysters and jamón ibérico to its customers free of charge on select dates this year.

Known for serving more than 100 wines by the bottle and over 30 by the glass, Le-DiVin in Edinburgh will serve the 'complimentary treats' for all bookings from 6.30pm onwards on Friday, January 26, Friday, February 23 and March, Friday 29.

The Herald: Freshly shucked Scottish oysters will be provided by The Oysterman Events catering companyFreshly shucked Scottish oysters will be provided by The Oysterman Events catering company (Image: Supplied)

Oysters from the West Coast of Scotland and speciality carved jamón will be provided by interactive catering company Oysterman Events and are said to be the perfect accompaniment to a "a glass or two of your favourite wine or champagne".

READ MORE: The garden centre cafe receiving rave reviews from Scottish food bloggers

Customers are advised to book in advance with spaces for each event expected to sell out fast.

The Herald: 'Mr Jamón' from Oysterman Events'Mr Jamón' from Oysterman Events (Image: Supplied)

Outwith these special events, the award-winning Le Di-Vin serves a menu of small plates, charcuterie and cheese platters and a 'famous' Raclette dish designed to be shared.

Le Di-Vin is located at 9 Randolph, Edinburgh.

For more information or to book now click here.