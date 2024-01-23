The singer's ‘Champagne For Lulu’ UK tour will include six spectacular live dates that same month.

Lulu is a star ... even if she can't make her mind up on her accent

It will start in her hometown of Glasgow, and visit Manchester, Southampton, Gateshead and Birmingham before winding up at The London Palladium.

Lulu surrounded by Red Coats at the opening of Wonderwest World, Ayr, in August 1989 (Image: James Galloway)Lulu's representatives said: "Because there’s no place like home, the wee girl from Lennoxtown has never forgotten her roots, and warming-up ‘at home’ was a must, as she comes to Glenrothes on April 6 and Aberdeen on April 7".

The tour comes 60 years to the month when Lulu, then just 15, and her group The Luvvers stormed into the UK charts with the single, ‘Shout’, a song that would set her on the road to fame and fortune.

Lulu's glittering career includes winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969, singing the title song to the 1974 James Bond film, The Man with the Golden Gun, and reaching the number one spot in the singles charts in 1993 with Take That on their cover of Relight My Fire.

In the mid-Sixties she became the first British female singer to appear live behind the Iron Curtain.

She was one of the main attractions at the closing ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I wanted to be there," she told The Herald in an interview in 2015. "I suppose I had a bee in my bonnet about it because there had been such a hoo-ha about the London Olympics.

"The sort of person I am and the way I was brought up, I felt responsible in a kind of maternal, over-caring way, which I know is ridiculous. My attitude was: are we going to do this or are we going to get slated? I was so grateful I was asked because I felt I could have been overlooked."

Last summer Lulu performed two nights at the celebrated Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Speaking about her forthcoming tour Lulu said: "75 – I can’t believe it! and 60 years in the business!

Something to shout about for Lulu fans as singer announces Glasgow date

"What an amazing journey it’s been, so many memories – wow. That’s why I’m going to make sure that my upcoming shows are a momentous celebration. And I promise to whip up one hell of a party, all the hits with my personal stories from behind the scenes. Join me, it’s gonna be the party of a lifetime".

Lulu launches an appeal for funds by the Royal Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, in Edinburgh in September 1972 (Image: Newsquest)

Of the venues for the two warm-up shows, Rothes Hall was opened by the actor and director Richard Wilson on November 30, 1993.

The Music Hall, on Aberdeen's Union Street, reopened in 2018 after a major redevelopment. The venue is one of Scotland's oldest and best-known concert venues and has been part of the city's cultural life for almost 200 years.

The tour dates are as follows:

09/04/24 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

10/04/24 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

14/04/24 – Southampton Mayflower Theatre

12/04/24 – Gateshead Glasshouse International

15/04/24 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

17/04/24 – London The Palladium

* Tickets for all Lulu's concerts go on sale from 10am on Friday, January 24 at https://myticket.co.uk/artists/lulu