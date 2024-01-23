The big screen adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel Poor Things has been nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture.
Emma Stone, who plays Bella Baxter, was nominated for Best Actress, while co-star Mark Ruffalo, who plays Baxter's love interest Duncan Wedderburn, received a nod for Best Supporting Actor.
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed Oscar-winning 2018 historical black comedy The Favourite, also scored a nod for Best Director.
The gothic fairytale comedy was also nominated for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Film Editing.
Set in the 19th century and borrowing from Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Gray's Guardian Fiction Prize-winning novel centres on Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life after the brain of a fetus is placed in her skull by a scientist in late-Victorian Glasgow.
Searchlight Pictures, one of the companies who produced the film, describes it as “a whirlwind adventure hopping from Alexandria to Odessa to a Parisian brothel”.
The film adaption also stars Willem Dafoe, Jerrod Carmichael and Ramy Youssef.
The 11 Oscar nominations match the 11 nominations received by Poor Things for this year's Bafta Film Awards.
Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer dominates the Oscar nominations, picking up 13 nods including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.
Murphy, who plays atomic bomb creator J Robert Oppenheimer, was nominated for his first Academy Award, alongside British star Emily Blunt in the Best Actress category, while their co-star Robert Downey Jr also received a nod for Best Supporting Actor.
The drama was also recognised for Best Picture, while British filmmaker Nolan scored his second nod for Best Director.
Nominations for the 96th Oscars were announced on Tuesday by Atlanta star Zazie Beetz and The Boys actor Jack Quaid, ahead of the annual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
