Yet another storm is battering Scotland this week after Storm Isha caused widespread travel disruptions and plunged some homes across the country into darkness.
While Storm Jocelyn isn't expected to be as extreme as its predecessor, train services have been suspended and a number of yellow and amber weather warnings have been issued.
With the weather looking so bleak this week, many will be looking forward to a return to normalcy.
What has the Met Office said about Storm Jocelyn?
#StormJocelyn has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday #weatheraware 🌀 pic.twitter.com/DihJvBBCUg— Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2024
Speaking of the storm, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.
“Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 mm quite widely with 40 to 50 mm over higher ground in southwest Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of northwest England.
"Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65 mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to gust to 75 to 80 mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northwest Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”
Rain clearing eastwards this evening, leaving behind blustery showers ⛈️— Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2024
Staying very windy with gales likely for many ⚠️
Feeling mild away from strong winds 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/nua2BcMRYZ
When will Storm Jocelyn come to an end in Scotland?
According to the Met Office, the strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn are set to ease on Wednesday with "drier and more settled conditions" expected throughout the rest of the week.
Despite calmer weather conditions, North Western parts of the country will still be rather wet and unsettled.
The storm should come to an end on Wednesday afternoon.
