The team has now launched Montrose, which it describes as a new restaurant and wine bar designed to reinforce its “reputation at the forefront of both Scottish and British dining”.

The Radford family is actively involved in the day-to-day operations. Head chefs James Murray and Moray Lamb will be “supported by a small team in the kitchen”.

Front of house, Jo Radford will be supported by manager Adam Bennett, and drinks and bar manager Murray McDougal.

The team said: “For over 10 years, Timberyard has remained focused on ingredient-led cooking created with respect to nature and produce, and sourced from local, artisan suppliers, and Scotland’s natural larder.

“With the launch of Montrose, the Radford family will evolve this lasting dining legacy with the continued support of head chefs James Murray and Moray Lamb.”

Built in the late 1800s, Montrose House was one of Edinburgh’s first public houses, the team observed.

It added: “Set over two floors, Montrose now offers a cosy ground-floor wine bar and intimate first-floor dining room, all within walking distance of Edinburgh’s…Princes Street, Palace of Holyrood and the Scottish Parliament.

"Both the restaurant and wine bar menus showcase the finest-quality seasonal and locally sourced produce, including wild game, rare breed cattle, foraged ingredients, and organic fruit and vegetables.”

The seven-table dining room offers a “simple” four-course set menu of “focused, ingredient-driven dishes”, the team said, adding: “The bustling wine bar provides space for up to 30 guests to enjoy a selection of European-inspired small plates and a great value three-course lunch menu.”

Commenting on the launch of Montrose, Jo Radford said: “With a first Michelin star under our belts at Timberyard and the launch of our new restaurant and wine bar at Montrose, 2024 looks set to be a really exciting year for our entire team. Over the last 10 years, Timberyard has always aimed to be at the forefront of both Scottish and British dining. We are committed to evolving this lasting dining legacy at Montrose with the continued support of our talented chefs and wider team.

“The two floors at Montrose offer a very unique experience - a busy, bustling wine bar on the ground floor and an intimate dining room on the first floor. The offering in the wine bar spans the breadth of what is offered in our favourite continental wine bars and trattorias. Classic European dishes sit perfectly alongside a glass or bottle of wine. The four-course set menu on the first floor showcases the very best of the Scottish larder in a dining room filled with character, warmth and atmosphere.”

The wine list at Montrose will follow in the steps of Timberyard with a focus on small producers who “respect the land they farm and the grapes they harvest”, the team said.

Anna Sebelova is now overseeing the “beverage programme” at both Timberyard and Montrose.

Mr Lamb said: “At Montrose, the ethos is simple: source great, seasonal produce; cook it well and season it perfectly.

“Downstairs at Montrose, the menu has been inspired by the great wine bars of the world. An exceptional wine list, supported by unfussy, delicious plates, many of which have European influence.

“Similarly, the first-floor dining room with its set four-course menu isn't restricted by world flavours. The main components of the dishes are locally sourced.”